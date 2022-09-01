"I'm not gonna pay that much money for a game I already own": The Last of Us Remake's $70 price tag divides the community despite positive reviews

Earlier on August 31, the reviews for The Last of Us Remake came out, and the game received a mostly positive response. However, the release hasn't been devoid of controversy, and many fans haven't appreciated the $70 price tag for the game.
Although fans are excited about having a version of the game that is graphically superior, there's a lot of contention around the price tag. Some feel that the $10 hike is justified, given the amount of work done. Others think it's unjustified since the game isn't new and claim there's nothing else it has to offer besides the enhanced graphics.
One player added that although they respected everyone's choices, the $70 price point for purely fancier graphics was taking things overboard:
The Last of Us Remake divides the fanbase due to a $10 hike in its price by Sony
It has been known that the remake would be priced at $70 for some time now. PlayStation has followed the formula of charging the same amount on most of their AAA games that have current-gen capabilities.
Content creator Suzi Hunter appreciated the immersiveness and intensity that has been added to the game. However, she also pointed out that these things were okay as mods but not as overpriced purchases.
On the other hand, some felt that the $70 one needed to spend on The Last of Us Remake was still worth it compared to the state of the rest of the gaming industry. Games like Fortnite have a notorious reputation for inducing microtransactions that often result in the player spending much more than they would otherwise.
Another user replied that spending $70 on remakes of older games could set a bad precedent in the industry. It could easily encourage developers to focus on remakes and remasters instead of innovating with new releases.
A few are impressed with the effort Naughty Dog has put in, and they feel that the game is worth much more than $70.
Others feel that The Last of Us Remake falls short of expectations.
For some, charging $70 for the remake is hilarious, especially given the fact that there is already a remaster of the game that was released in 2014.
There are certain accessibility features in the enhanced game engine that weren't present in the original game. Despite all the improvements, one user still feels that the $70 price tag of The Last of Us Remake is too much to ask for.
Despite the positive reviews, the price point of the remake seems to be a contentious issue. PlayStation has previously been criticized for charging $70 for current-gen games. Recently, they have been in trouble for hiking PlayStation 5 prices in several world markets.
The price may seem fair to those with a current-gen console who have never played the original release. However, those who have experienced the original story will have to decide for themselves if the remake is worth the price.
The Last of Us was originally released in 2013, and Naughty Dog and Sony have since turned it into a solid franchise. Given the age of the first release and the massive improvements in hardware over the years, a modern version of the critically acclaimed game will introduce the franchise to a new audience.