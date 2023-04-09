The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth – confirmed release date, how to pre-register and more

Fans of the famous series have a lot to be excited about this summer as The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will make its way into the Google Play Store on May 10th. This was confirmed through a brand-new trailer, which revealed the dates. The upcoming title has already had a soft launch, and will finally be coming out for both Android and iOS devices.

The LOTR: Heroes of Middle-earth is just one among five LOTR games coming up down the pipeline.

At its core, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is an RPG adventure that features turn-based strategic combat.

How to pre-register for The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth?

Despite the official release date being on May 10, 2023, interested gamers can already opt for pre-registration. All they need to do is visit the official website of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth and hit the pre-register option.

Alternatively, you may also choose to sign-up via EA’s official website and click on the pre-register option as soon as it becomes available.

Pre-registering benefits

Pre-registering for LOTR: Heroes of the Middle-earth comes with a whole bunch of perks and benefits. Not only will you receive up-to-date game announcements from the developer's end, but will also grant you premium in-game content, rewards, and bonuses, which even include in-game currency and resources.

A look into LOTR: Heroes of the Middle-earth’s gameplay and plot

The game’s plot is heavily inspired by Tolkien’s expansive world of Lord of the Rings' Middle-earth region. Players will get to relive some of the iconic characters like Frodo and Pippins to oust the evil forces that are invading Middle-earth.

When it comes to gameplay, Heroes of Middle-earth mainly features numerous Campaign Modes, which focus on the PvE environment. Each has multiple levels, within which players need to upgrade their skills and weapons as they progress along. You can build a team of up to five characters to beat your enemies.

Completing each level grants rewards as well as rare weapons and items. Most importantly, unlocking more powerful heroes and adding them to your team forms one of the core gameplay features of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth.

In addition to the PvE campaign mode, Heroes of the Middle-earth also has a PvP mode, where players can test out the strength of their roster of heroes with other online players.

Developed by Embracer and published by Electronic Arts, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth launches on May 10, 2023, on the Google Play Store. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest rumors and news pertaining to the video gaming industry.

