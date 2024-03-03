"The markswoman of the wood": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (Monday, March 4, 2024)

The Dota 2 Dotadle answers this article provides for the word game's #80 iteration will help you maintain your daily win streak. Lore aficionados and fans of Dota 2 may test their knowledge by solving the four puzzles presented in this edition. These riddles are refreshed every day and consist of the Classic, Quote, Ability, and Loading Screen categories.

The following is the Classic quote clue for March 4, 2024:

"The markswoman of the wood."

These are the descriptive clues for the Classic mode in Dotaldle's 80th edition:

Gender - Female

- Female Species - Human

- Human Position - Midlane, Offlane, and Support

- Midlane, Offlane, and Support Attribute - Universal

- Universal Range Type - Ranged

- Ranged Complexity - Medium

- Medium Release Year - 2008

Windranger, Anti-Mage, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #80 (March 4, 2024)

Featured Loading Screen of Centaur in #80 (Valve)

Here are the latest answers for all Dotadle #80 riddles:

Classic: Windranger

Quote: Anti-Mage

Ability: Naga Siren

Loading Screen: Centaur Warrunner

After your initial attempts, and once you solve the clues involving gender, attribute, position, and complexity, your choices will be narrowed down to popular ranged heroes. However, upon reading the quote, you'll automatically know the answer to Classic is Windranger.

The quote riddle for March 4 is, "All magic flies before me." Seasoned players can easily one-shot this puzzle, as they know that Anti-Mage despises magic and often uses voice lines like these in-game.

The icon of Naga Siren's Mirror Image ability boasts a unique, yet highly recognizable design. Even when flipped upside down, it still gives away the answer in just one glance.

The image riddle in the #80 version may require multiple tries. However, offlaners and set collectors can recognize the Centaur Warrunner's armor and guess the solution to be this character, ending the day with a winning streak.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to previous versions:

#77 - Luna, Tiny, Kunkka, and Sven

#78 - Bristleback, Visage, Bounty Hunter, and Crystal Maiden

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

The 81st edition will be out on March 5, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT - 6 am). Do check Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers for future Dotadle iterations.