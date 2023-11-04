"The Matrix attacks continue" - Andrew Tate reveals getting banned from using WhatsApp, claims he's on "PEP list"

It's no secret that Andrew Tate is far from a favorite figure of major corporate social media platforms. The polarizing online personality has faced restrictions from various websites, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram. Yesterday (November 3), the 36-year-old disclosed that WhatsApp has also allegedly joined the ranks in imposing a ban on his number.

The former kickboxer stated that WhatsApp, a platform owned by the same parent company as Facebook and Instagram (Meta), has now imposed restrictions on his usage. He wrote:

"The Matrix attacks continue. Meta has banned me from using WhatsApp."

Banning spree continues as Andrew Tate's WhatsApp account is shut down

Over the past couple of years years, Andrew Tate has earned a notorious reputation for his controversial opinions, which many view as misogynistic or toxic. In addition to these, he has also been entangled in a legal battle with Romanian authorities, facing allegations related to s*x trafficking and violent behavior.

Consequently, as he mentioned in his tweet, numerous social media applications have enforced restrictions on him, including Facebook and Instagram. Now, WhatsApp, which is operated by Meta, has also taken a similar action by suspending his account.

He posted a screenshot of his account, revealing that his number had been banned due to violations of the platform's Terms of Service:

Additionally, he disclosed that he is unable to open accounts with any banks due to his blacklisted status. He shared another post, where he described how he has been navigating travel since Uber has banned him as well. He mentioned that he is restricted to using his Bugatti for transportation everywhere:

It's worth noting that the online personality was banned on X (formerly known as Twitter) for an extended period, but he was eventually unbanned after Elon Musk took over.

The latest embargo on the online personality sparked a wide range of reactions from the online community. Here are some of them:

As things stand, both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are currently awaiting the outcome of their ongoing court trial, which involves allegations related to s*x trafficking and harassment.