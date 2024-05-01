The next Batman Arkham game is a VR title following the disastrous debut of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Despite the disappointing debut of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice, the Batman Arkham series is not yet dead. Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Batman Arkham Shadow, a brand-new entry in the acclaimed series. Slated for a late 2024 launch, it is a VR-exclusive game that aims to bring the iconic saga established by developer Rocksteady into a new light.

While it is great to see that the poor reception to Suicide Squad has not diminished the appeal of the Batman Arkham series, its VR nature will no doubt turn many players away from the game.

Here is everything fans need to know about it.

What is Batman Arkham Shadow and what platforms is it launching on?

Batman Arkham Shadow is exclusively arriving on the Meta Quest 3 mixed-reality VR headset. This is no doubt disappointing to most fans since the series has previously been largely exclusive to home consoles and PCs. Throw in the lack of popularity of the Meta Quest 3 or just VR gaming in general, and it is unlikely this will be a hit.

Oddly, the publisher has decided on such a niche move despite the middling reception to Suicide Squad; while one would assume Warner Bros. would want to play it safe to recoup costs, they are headed in the opposite direction. On that note, the game will be developed by Camouflaj and Oculus Studios.

As for gameplay, there is none thus far; we only have a brief teaser trailer of the game showcasing pre-rendered visuals - so it is hard to say what the final product will look like. The trailer showcases Batman in first-person gliding through the dark and rainy Gotham City as the camera follows the trail of a rat from roof level to ground.

Here, the caped crusader is met with a swarm of deadly rats lunging toward him, to which he responds by throwing a smokescreen after which the footage gives way to the title. While this tells fans nothing about what kind of game it is, we can expect to see debut gameplay at the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase.