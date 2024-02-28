"The most normal anti-Hasan fans out there" - HasanAbi claims Ludwig received death threats after deleting Mogul Mail video about him

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has made some rather shocking claims amid the recent controversy involving "Ludwig" Ahgren. For those unaware, Ludwig posted a video on his Mogul Mail YouTube channel on February 27, 2024, in which he discussed HasanAbi's contentious remarks about livestreaming being harder than a "real job." However, the 28-year-old ultimately chose to delete the video.

During a livestream on February 28, 2024, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a comment made by Twitch chatter named "rryrrychu," who wrote:

"Did you see that Ludwig was saying that people were attacking him for taking down the Maga (Mogul) Mail (video) from yesterday?"

According to the political commentator, Ludwig told him that people were sending him death threats. He then remarked:

"Just the most normal anti-Hasan fans out there. Just well-adjusted and normal people."

"That's what normal people do" - HasanAbi claims Ludwig told him he was receiving death threats after deleting recent Mogul Mail video

HasanAbi was six hours into his broadcast on February 28, 2024, when he responded to the aforementioned Twitch chatter's comment. The streamer said:

"He told me they were sending him death threats for taking down the Maga (Mogul) Mail from yesterday."

Timestamp: 06:30:40

Making a sarcastic comment about netizens' antics, he remarked:

"That's what normal people do. That's just how it works, guys. Keep it up! You guys are doing a great job!"

"Please refrain from literal criminal levels of hatred" - Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Turkish-American personality's claims about Ludwig receiving death threats after deleting the Mogul Mail video quickly became one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Cooler755 commented that they have "started to believe" the Twitch star's sentiments:

Redditor u/Cooler755's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

On the other hand, Redditor u/SeniorWilson44 accused the political commentator's fanbase of "sending hate" to Ludwig:

Redditors u/SeniorWilson44 and u/LilArsene's comments (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Meanwhile, Redditor u/Ace_Trainer wrote:

"Hate Hasan if you want, but please refrain from literal criminal levels of hatred for a streamer."

Redditor u/Ace_Trainer's comment (Image via r/LivestreamFail subreddit)

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Kick and YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" has also weighed in on the debacle. During a livestream on the same day, the Nebraska native called HasanAbi a "selfish rat f**k" after Ludwig deleted the Mogul Mail video.