The Peripheral star Chloe Grace Moretz loves Starfield, confesses to having played a "not okay" amount since release

Popular Hollywood star Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed in a recent post on social media that she not only loves Starfield but also hinted that she has been a bit too preoccupied to play it since its release. Bethesda's blockbuster sci-fi RPG was released in early access on September 1 for those who had pre-ordered the game's Premium and Constellation Editions. Players will have to wait until September 6 for the Standard Edition.

Chloe Grace Moretz appears to be currently obsessed with the game. In a post on X, the actor revealed that she has been playing it non-stop since its release. She wrote:

"Gotta admit the amount of #Starfield I’ve played since its release is verging on a not okay amount."

"Would you consider streaming?": Fans want Chloe Grace Moretz to start streaming on video games after expressing her love for Starfield

Considering her role in The Peripheral as a gaming expert, Chloe is known for her public pro-gaming stance, and the actor has discussed gaming and women in esports on various popular talk shows while doing press for the Amazon Prime show.

Despite reports stating that The Peripheral has been canceled after being renewed for a second season, it appears Moretz has continued her gaming streak. She was among thousands of players worldwide to have started playing Bethesda's 2023 game since September 1.

While the game's release saw many controversies come up, gamers have had a generally positive impression of Bethesda's title despite bugs and other issues in its current state. Chloe Grace Moretz seems to be one of many to have been fully immersed in Starfield's world(s).

Her post on X about playing the game garnered a lot of attention, crossing the 200K view mark in a matter of hours. Here are a few general reactions to her take, with some asking her about the game:

Fans also suggested Chloe Grace Moretz start streaming on Twitch, like some other celebrity actors such as Grace Van Dien, who does so under the alias BlueFille.

Starfield was one of the biggest game launches in 2023 and features a vast open world with many procedurally generated planets. That said, it has been subject to several controversies, with one of the more recent being gamers refunding and talking about a boycott for pronouns.