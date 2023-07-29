"The Raider Six project was meticulously crafted": Yautian Chen, SoftStar Entertainment Inc's CEO, on the game's origin

Raider Six is a fresh take by Starlight Gaming in the mobile battle royale genre with a blend of elements such as characters’ unique skills, an arsenal of weapons, fascinating transportation options, and more. The developers have also announced the Skirmish and Base Defence modes which are in the pipeline for the coming months.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda Esports, Mr. Yautian Chen, Chief Operating Officer at SoftStar Entertainment, the parent of the company of Starlight Gaming, touched on multiple topics. Here is an excerpt of the interview where he discusses the game’s origin story and how the company looks forward to capitalizing on its initial success.

"Raider Six's success was made possible by the enthusiastic support of the Indian gaming community": Yautian Chen on the overwhelming support

Q. Everyone likes an origin story. So how and when were the plans for Raider Six drawn, considering how stacked the mobile battle royale genre and game development require significant investments of time, resources, and talent?

The game has been extensively planned (Image via Starlight Gaming)

In the early stages of the planning, we conducted extensive market research and competitive analysis, paying special attention to the distinguishing features and advantages of other successful games to design innovative differentiators. Throughout the entire development process, we persisted in internal testing and optimization, continuously gathering feedback and opinions from players. The Raider Six project was meticulously crafted and invested in, with the commitment to deliver a high-quality game that exceeds players' expectations.

Q. Considering the overwhelming support of the Indian community for the game, with a million pre-registrations, how does Starlight Gaming intend to capitalize on this success?

Raider Six's success was made possible by the enthusiastic support of the Indian gaming community. We will leverage this achievement to build a more proactive, enthusiastic, and interactive gaming community, expanding the game's visibility, continuously improving its content, and exploring diverse collaboration and competitive opportunities to ensure Raider Six's sustained success in the Indian market.

Q. The announcement of your partnership with S8UL was welcoming news for the entire community, and fans eagerly await the new collaborative content. Could you provide the readers with an insight into what they may expect? Also, how do you intend to leverage the partnership to reach a larger audience?

Through multi-channel marketing and promotion initiatives, we will reach and attract a wider audience. This involves showing exciting game trailers and screenshots of collaborative projects on social media channels, as well as collaborating with well-known content producers to involve more people in these unique collaborative activities.

Q. Game updates and new features are often on the top of the players' list. So, aside from the collaboration, can you provide insights into the post-launch plans and the pipeline for the game?

We will continue to expand the game's content, adding new maps, game modes, weapons, characters, and more. Engaging with the community, we will understand players' preferences and expectations for new content, optimizing and developing more appealing game elements based on their valuable feedback.

Q. Mobile esports and competitive gaming are growing rapidly globally. So, are there plans to host to tap into the esports scene in the near future and host tournaments?

Developers shed their view on possible esports tournaments (Image via Starlight Gaming)

Yes, we indeed plan to venture into the esports domain and host Raider Six competitions in the near future. The rapid growth of mobile esports and competitive gaming globally has made the esports arena a popular destination, attracting numerous players and spectators. Recognizing players' enthusiasm for competitiveness and battles, we aim to provide them a platform to showcase their skills and artistry.

Q. Content creators have a massive impact on the game's popularity, so are there any strategies you will employ to engage and support content creators to promote Raider Six?

We will offer various support and incentives for content creators to express themselves. Our gratitude for their efforts and contribution to promoting Raider Six.

Q. Finally, what message will you send to the game's community and potential players regarding the unique experience and appeal?

"Raider Six" is a game that combines intricate details and excellent gameplay. We sincerely invite you to join this heroic adventure, feeling the passion and excitement of war while fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with comrades. We look forward to meeting you on this vast battlefield and co-creating the legend of "Raider Six" together!