What is Raider Six? Meet India's new BR, featuring a partnership with S8UL

Starlight Gaming has announced its partnership with S8UL, one of India’s largest gaming and content organizations. This has come about for its recently launched battle royale title - Raider Six, specially built to cater to the Indian audience. The collaboration's announcement has come in a couple of days after the game's official launch.

Even before its debut, the title received massive support from the audience, garnering over a million pre-registrations within a brief period. Given this partnership, the developer will certainly look forward to build on this for a successful launch by leveraging the popularity of S8UL’s members to increase the game's reach.

Starlight Gaming partners with S8UL for the launch of Raider Six in India

On June 6, 2023, Raider Six and S8UL officially announced their partnership via an Instagram post. This is the Indian organization's second joint venture, with the first being with Krafton for Road to Valor Empire’s release in India earlier this year.

As part of the collaboration, Starlight Gaming and Team S8UL will create a bevy of in-game collaborative content that will certainly provide a unique experience to the title's growing audience. While the details of the about this content are not available yet, it is expected to captivate the masses at large.

Raider Six gameplay explained

To begin, Raider Six is a newly launched game for Android and iOS devices that is set in a dystopian future in 2048. In the setting, traditional energy sources are gone, and renewable energy is needed to meet the ends. In this intriguing setting, you assume the role of a raider tasked with landing in Area #6, an island with mutated guardians and soldiers, to collect Element U, a valuable resource.

Your goal is to plunder as much Element U as possible and then evacuate using the four helicopters. Only four players can make it out of the battlefield. The gameplay is enhanced by elements like monsters and unique transportation options like tanks, horses, and even helicopters. The notable Revival feature that allows you to return to the battlefield multiple times opens the doors to exhilarating gameplay.

The battle royale title features an entire roster of characters (Image via Starlight Gaming)

Furthermore, Raider Six features several Indian-style characters and cultural highlights that will certainly captivate the players. The current roster at the launch includes

Tanmay

Arjun

Kiara

Ananya

Yash

John

Khalid

Fay

Vihaan

Myra

Vaishali

The pre-registration rewards are also available to the players (Image via Starlight Gaming)

Moreover, the battle royale game also comes with a Royal Pass right with its release. Meanwhile, several other features, like Workshop that comes with options to Synthesize, Smelt, and Refit, are also present. If you preregister for the title, you will receive 4000 Element U and Epic Character Summon. You may collect the said rewards through the mail box.

