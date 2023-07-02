In his most recent YouTube live stream, controversial streamer Steven "Destiny" revealed why his comments on trans people got him banned from Twitch. The political streamer's indefinite ban from the purple platform last year was the talk of the community, with Twitch known for not being transparent about the reasons for one's suspension.

In Steven's case, the Amazon-owned company had apparently informed him that it could be due to one of three reasons - racism in chat, praising hate crime on stream, or advocating exclusions of certain groups.

Naturally, the streamer's fans speculated upon the reason, with many opining that it was due to Destiny's statements about trans people in a live debate on the platform.

Talking to fellow political streamers while playing Diablo 4 today, the topic of his ban came up, and the streamer revealed that Twitch had categorized his comments as denigrating after he described some trans activists on Twitter as "subhuman."

"A couple of people came out and told me that, who have worked there [Twitch] and stuff, that in my file, supposedly, the reason for why I got banned was because I said, 'There are a bunch of trans activists on Twitter, and I try not to associate with them 'cus they all act subhuman.'"

Qorantos, a fellow streamer who was on the same Discord call, expressed disbelief that the comments about certain activists caused his ban. Destiny clarified that his statements had been interpreted as having called all trans people subhuman, subjecting him to a permanent ban from Twitch.

"Because the way that it was interpreted was that I was saying trans people are subhuman or something."

"Pretty wild": Social media reacts to Destiny revealing Twitch may have banned him for using inflammatory language while describing trans activists

The political streamer is known to be fairly controversial due to the nature of his debates on his channel. He has been banned multiple times for statements made during live streams. But his ban on Twitch in March 2022 has been the talk of the industry since it was a permanent one.

As such, his take on trans issues has garnered criticism, with many thinking his take on trans women in sports was the reason he was handed the permanent ban from Twitch. For a long time, many were unsure about the exact reason for the ban except that it was due to hateful conduct.

When Destiny revealed that some employees had allegedly told him that it was the 'subhuman' comment towards trans activists, others in the call appeared outraged. He also stated that the same employees had also told him that Twitch has noted that it was not directed towards the trans community but still decided to suspend him indefinitely due to the "inflammatory" language.

"My understanding is that, and again I can only go by what I am being told because Twitch won't tell me anything officially. My understanding is that it is even notated in my ban file, that they note that, 'It's most likey he wasn't speaking about all trans people, but the language was just highly inflammatory.' That's what is supposedly in the file."

Destiny has since moved to stream regularly on YouTube and more recently revealed signing a non-exclusive deal with Kick, hitting back at critics of the platform who have derided it for its connections to crypto gambling.

