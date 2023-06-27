"Stop pretending": Destiny calls out streamers criticizing Kick for connections to gambling after signing year-long deal with platform

Controversial livestreamer Steven "Destiny" has called out his fellow content creators who have lambasted Kick for its connections with crypto gambling in a recent stream where he announced signing a year-long non-exclusive deal with the platform. Steven has been streaming on YouTube ever since his ban from Twitch last year and will also be streaming on Kick for the next year as per their contract.

The gambling debate has once again become a hot topic in the streaming community after Kick was recently accused of promoting Slots streams on their homepage through the 'recommendation' tab. Even before that, big creators such as Pokimane and HasanAbi had criticized the platform for its connections with the crypto casino website Stake.

In his latest stream, Destiny told off his fellow streamers for "virtue signaling" and said that he would not be promoting gambling:

"Please, if you are a streamer, please stop pretending you give a f*ck about gambling. Please, the virtue signaling is so f*cking cringe. Me, personally, I don't like gambling that much. I'm not going to promote gambling to my viewers."

"You didn't give a f*ck when Amazon signed with DraftKings": Destiny goes off on people criticizing Kick for gambling

The Pokimane-xQc debate recently about the morality of accepting Kick deals has been one of the major talking points in the community, with people around social media voicing their opinions. The up-and-coming streaming platform's co-founder, who is also the co-owner of Stake, has repeatedly denied claims that suggest Kick is an extension of their controversial crypto-gambling business.

That said, recent posts on social media have alleged that Kick always reserves certain spots on their homepage for slot streams. However, the news has not fazed supporters, such as Asmongold, who thought that even if the allegations were true, they were not unlike Amazon, Twitch's parent company, taking sponsorships from sports betting websites such as DraftKings.

Destiny was of a similar mind and in his livestream, derided criticism of the platform based on gambling:

"These people are like, 'Oh it's so horrible!' Bro, if f*cking Kick didn't have Stake as their big backer, you wouldn't give a f*ck about any of this sh*t. You didn't give a f*ck when Amazon signed that big f*cking deal with DraftKings or whatever. You didn't give a f*ck when Amazon said that TwitchCon will be in Las Vegas. Like, nobody actually gives a f*ck about any of this. Nobody cares. It's just a vector to attack Kick through."

Destiny went on to say that talking smack about the website is fair, but using gambling to dunk on the streamers taking million-dollar deals is "cringe":

"If you want to sh*t on Kick or whatever, that's fine. Go sh*t on xQc and Train (Trainwreckstv) f*cking go for it, knock yourself out. But the virtue signaling around the gamba sh*t is so f*cking cringe."

Reddit reactions to Destiny's comments

Here are some general comments from r/LivestreamFail where clips from Destiny's stream gained a lot of traction.

With Asmongold also defending the Stake-owned streaming platform, many believe even he will be announcing a deal sometime in the near future.

