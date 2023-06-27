"I am not bound by these rules": Asmongold doubles down on his pro-Kick stance despite not supporting gambling

Zack "Asmongold" has doubled down on his comments in favor of Kick and gambling in his recent stream, saying that it doesn't matter if some people are unhappy with his opinions on the debate and that he himself is not "bound by these rules." This was said in response to a viewer who told him that taking a deal from the platform was "unethical."

Kick's gambling connection has been a hot topic of discussion in the streaming community, as major streamers such as Pokimane, xQc, and HasanAbi are holding public debates on the ethics of taking money from a company with ties to the controversial crypto-gambling website Stake.

Incidentally, Asmongold was reading up on the countries where Stake has been banned due to hosting unregulated betting games when a viewer compared taking a deal from Kick to luring people to become a serial killer's victim.

The chat message aimed at the streamer (Image via zackrawrr/Twitch)

For context, Zack has gone on record saying he doesn't really mind Kick promoting gambling streams on the platform after social media posts claiming that the website reserves certain spots on the home page for Slots streams went viral.

Doubling down on his views, Asmongold argued that he was not bound by these rules and that he will not be pushed into saying things he might have to go back on in the future:

'People taking Kick deals are unethical?' Guys, I really hate to tell you this. And there might be people who are unhappy about this. But I am not bound by these rules that you create. I just do what I feel like doing, and I never make excuses for it. I am not going to go ahead and argue with you.

"Of course, there is a blood cost": Asmongold gives his opinion on taking a Kick streaming deal

The OTK co-founder had already compared Amazon's deal with the sports betting website DraftKings when he reacted to Kick allegedly promoting Stake-sponsored content on the website. Readers should note that Ed Craven, the platform's co-founder, has repeatedly denied any connection between the two websites.

Asmongold's initial reaction to the allegations that Kick reserves spots under the recommendation tabs for gambling streams garnered some attention on social media. This ultimately led to him clarifying on Twitter that he does not partake in gambling and believes the world would be a better place if others didn't either.

Asmongold's tweet defending his stance (Image via Twitter)

However, he also noted that the world we live in is not perfect. During the most recent stream on his secondary Twitch channel Zackrwarr, he said that there was a "blood cost" associated with taking a deal with Kick but that the debate about ethics was of no concern to him:

"Of course, there is a blood cost, absolutely. Yes, you are not going to make me say something and like, get me to go back on it because I don't want to say something in a bad way or say something offensive. I don't care. It doesn't matter to me."

Timestamp 0:15:22

Reddit called Asmongold out for his recent comments

Redditors of r/LivestreamFail were not happy with much of what he had said on stream, and many called him a hypocrite for his stance on gambling. Here are some general reactions.

