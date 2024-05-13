The Rogue Prince of Persia early access release date for PC announced

A concrete release date for The Rogue Prince of Persia's early access build has finally been announced by Ubisoft. It is now headed to PC via Steam on May 27, 2024. This was revealed on the official Prince of Persia X account as fans eagerly anticipated a final date after being left to wonder about it for quite a while - particularly owing to a slight last-minute delay.

The publisher also revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer for The Rogue Prince of Persia, urging players to wishlist the game on Steam. Here's everything fans need to know.

What platforms is The Rogue Prince of Persia releasing on?

Thus far, this small-scale spinoff game is only confirmed for PC via Steam. Since it is in early access, it will be in active development after being launched later this month. It is being created by developer Evil Empire, the studio that also worked on Motion Twin's indie hit, Dead Cells and its subsequent DLCs. Given how both are roguelike games, The Rogue Prince of Persia is in good hands.

It is a vibrant rendition of Persia, where the Prince must fight off a Hun army corrupted by shamanic magic. The core formula sees players pick from a variety of weapons and traverse through random levels with varied enemies. The series' iconic parkour and traversal are also here, meaning players must be skilled to overcome platforming hazards and threats.

Different medallions also help players augment their playstyle to help them create new builds. All of this appeals to fans of both the genre as well as titles such as Dead Cells, Binding of Isaac, and more. Supergiant Games delayed the game to prevent clashing with their latest isometric roguelike game, Hades 2.

The Rogue Prince of Persia PC system requirements

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.2 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB) or AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 5 GB available space