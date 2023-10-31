“The side of Adin nobody sees” - Adin Ross garners praise after Kick streamer donates $6,000 to Philippine family

Kick streamer Adin Ross has frequently been known for his penchant for stirring up controversy, experiencing significant controversies over the last few months. Nonetheless, there's also a more compassionate side to him, as demonstrated in his recent live stream on Kick.

Adin Ross used the Monkey app, a platform similar to Omegle for chatting with strangers, where he crossed paths with a Filipino family and generously donated $6K to them.

Naturally, this act of generosity garnered a great deal of admiration for the streamer, with one viewer expressing their sentiments by writing:

“The side of Adin nobody sees.”

"Somehow people will overlook this and hate on him" - Fans react as Adin Ross donates large sum to Filipino family

Adin Ross has once again found himself in the spotlight, and this time, it's for all the right reasons. He gained attention for his gracious act of donating money to a visibly underprivileged family from the Philippines whom he encountered online.

Even though the family members didn't explicitly request financial assistance, Adin, upon witnessing their challenging living conditions, made the compassionate decision to provide them with financial support. He said:

"I'm gonna send you money that will help you to travel if you'd like to travel. I just need your GCash Ethereum address."

Following some back-and-forth discussions between both parties as they sought out the best way to transfer the funds, Adin sought assistance from a friend to send a generous amount of $9,000 AUxD, which is approximately equivalent to $6,000 USD or roughly 325,000 Philippine pesos.

Additionally, Adin extended his support by following the family on Instagram and pledged to reach out to them to facilitate the transfer of the funds.

The clip was shared by quite a few X accounts, sparking a significant response from the online community. Here are some of the reactions:

This isn't the sole instance of Adin Ross demonstrating his philanthropic side during live streams. In June 2022, he displayed his generosity by donating $10,000 to a 68-year-old streamer named Tony "RSGLORYANDGOLD," who was diagnosed with brain cancer. Unfortunately, Tony passed away later that year.

"Apex," one of the co-founders of FaZe Clan, recently revealed that Adin contributed a generous donation of $14,000 to a fundraiser organized by the organization.