The Talos Principle: Reawakened release date announced

Developer Croteam has announced that The Talos Principle: Reawakened will launch on April 10, 2025. The upcoming recreation of the critically acclaimed 2014 sci-fi puzzler will hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it aims to be the definitive way to experience Croteam's philosophical puzzler alongside features like the Puzzle Editor.

To celebrate the occasion, a free demo for the game is also available on PC via Steam. Read on to learn more about the upcoming launch of The Talos Principle: Reawakened.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened features additional content including new puzzles, Puzzle Editor, and more

Return to the Simulation as an android tasked with exploring and solving puzzles inside a virtual space, while contemplating philosophical queries about what it means to be human, and adjacent topics like morality, religion, free will, and more. This package includes all content from the original launch as well as the 2015 DLC "Road to Gehenna", all remade in the same cutting-edge graphics tech that drove 2023's The Talos Principle 2.

All of this will be bolstered by an all-new chapter called "In the Beginning" which explores the origins of the Simulation. Speaking of fresh additions, the brand-new "Become A Creator" video from publisher Devolver Digital showcases the power of the level editor that will be featured in this upcoming release.

This will allow the community to create and share all-new devious and challenging puzzles that just might exceed the genius of the base game. Players will not just be able to use a variety of assets to define levels and scenes across familiar biomes, but also the hazards, tools, progression, and Tetromino puzzles.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened launches on April 10, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

