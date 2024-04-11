"The only thing the n***a is good at is yelling" - Duke Dennis fires shots at Kai Cenat

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis' comments about fellow content creator Kai Cenat have gone viral on social media. Duke Dennis hosted an AMP Game Night livestream on April 10, 2024, during which he played Fortnite with members of the streamer organization.

Following the event, Duke Dennis made some lighthearted remarks about Kai Cenat's abilities, claiming that dancing was the "only thing" the New Yorker excelled at.

He said:

"Agent, Davis, and Kai are being f**king weirdos, bro. These n****s own d**k for nothing. Matter of fact - the only thing Kai is good at is dancing. The only thing Kai is good at is dancing."

After claiming that the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner was bad at sports, Duke Dennis remarked another thing that Kai Cenat was good at was "yelling." He elaborated:

"What is Kai good at? In a chair. What is Kai good at? Like, if you think about something, no bulls**t, if you think about something, 'Oh s**t, Kai is very good at that.' What is Kai good at? 'Streaming.' Okay, wow, n***a! Do you hear the category of s**t that you all are spewing out right now? Streaming. Dancing."

Duke Dennis added:

"The only thing the n***a is good at is yelling. When I was trying to talk to the n***a, the n***a was saying, (Duke Dennis started impersonating Kai Cenat) He wouldn't even let me get no f**king... seven-year-old. N***a, you are 25! Kai, bro, you are 25, bro. Calm the f**k down!"

"He doesn't know how to play a nick of sports" - Duke Dennis comments on Kai Cenat's skills

Duke Dennis was three hours into his livestream on April 10, 2024, when he commented on Kai Cenat's skills. According to the 30-year-old, Cenat was bad at sports.

While seemingly making fun of the streamer's height, Dennis said:

"He doesn't know how to play a nick of sports. He's not even fat. If you're little as f**k, you've got to be fast as s**t. This n***a is not even fat. What can the n***a do? The n***a is weak! The n***a can't jump. The n***a can't shoot. The n***a can't throw! He can't play soccer. The n***a can't play golf."

Timestamp: 03:18:30

Duke Dennis is a popular Twitch streamer, best known for being a Just Chatting and variety gaming content creator. He joined the Amazon-owned platform in 2016 and currently has 2,033,202 followers on his channel.