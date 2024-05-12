"The whole Ivy League college stuff makes sense now" - Fans react to ExtraEmily memorizing and reciting over 1,000 digits of Pi

Twitch streamer ExtraEmily showcased the significant capacity of her memory by managing to remember and recite 1009 digits of Pi in her recent stream. The creator was employing a blindfold to ensure fairness and could be seen hesitantly recounting the digits.

After successfully repeating the 1009th digit, the creator could be seen taking off the blindfold and letting out a squeal of excitement. However, she still seemed somewhat unable to believe she had performed the feat. She asked:

"Did I do it? "

The feat has left netizens astonished, as Reddit user Malfturbation speculated about her educational background at Columbia University, which is an Ivy League college, being a significant reason behind her ability. He stated:

"The whole Ivy League college stuff makes sense now."

A clip of her accomplishment was uploaded on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and netizens were impressed by the creator's impeccable memory and skills. User arcanition explained the "Dominic System" utilized by the creator to effectively memorize the numbers. User Breaker_Of_Chains expressed their appreciation of her ability by stating:

"Hopefully people realize this is insane."

On the other side, many netizens compared her skills to those of chess streamers, who often memorize complex move sets, patterns, and playing styles as per the dynamic need of the game at hand:

Here's how long it took ExtraEmily to memorize over 1,000 digits of Pi

Twitch creator and OTK member ExtraEmily studied at Columbia University and became a full-time creator after having been let go from her job as a tech analyst. The creator started streaming in 2020 and has since grown exponentially in number of followers, with her eventually accumulating over 361,000 followers on the platform.

ExtraEmily's completion of the herculean task stands as a testament to her dedication, with her trying her hand at it for over ten hours as part of a non-stop stream. What followed was a wholesome moment as the creator called her mother to show off her achievement, and the latter congratulated the streamer while stating that she was proud of her.

Hilariously, she further asked Emily what the "benefits" of learning the numbers were. The creator replied, stating:

"The benefits?... Maybe if I go to a party I can say I can do it and then do it in front of them?"

The OTK creator was involved in a controversy in February 2024, when she revealed in a podcast that she maintains a spreadsheet in which she rates her sexual encounters and partners. Fellow streamer xQc also reacted on the matter, calling the practice "weird."