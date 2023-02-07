"The world was waiting for this to happen": VampyBitMe discusses Like a Dragon: Ishin, her Trooper Card, karaoke songs, and more (Exclusive)

Like many of us, Linda “VampyBitMe” is a huge fan of the Like a Dragon franchise. After Like a Dragon: Ishin was revealed to be coming to the West, a select group of people was chosen to join the game as powerful Trooper Cards. These Elite Generals include names like Kenny Omega, Rahul Kohli, and more.

Among these names was VampyBitMe, who has cosplayed several characters from the series over the years and was excited about becoming a part of the Like a Dragon: Ishin release. I recently chatted with Linda about the upcoming Ishin release, her love of the series, and much more.

VampyBitMe introduces herself and her love for the Like a Dragon franchise

Q. First, thanks so much for taking the time to chat with me, Vampy! We've known each other for a few years now, but could you introduce yourself to our audience?

VampyBitMe: Aye, everyone! I go by Vampy, and I work in video games. I love cosplaying & collecting figures/model kits. I’m a huge retro geek, so if you like the 70s, 80s, and 90s anything, I'm your girl.

Q. You are certainly living the dream this year! You are joining some pretty august names that will be a part of Like a Dragon: Ishin! in the form of a Trooper Card.

VampyBitMe: How did it feel to be added to the game, and what was the process like? First of all, I still can't believe I am part of this game. I'm still shaken because never in a million years would I have thought they would add my likeness to any of their games. I've seen so many cameos in previous Yakuza titles and enjoyed them immensely, so being asked was crazy exciting.

Q. What does the Essence of VampyBitMe card do? Do you see it being a really useful ability for Like a Dragon: Ishin players?

VampyBitMe: As part of the Elite Generals in Like a Dragon: Ishin! My Trooper card skill is "charm," which makes enemies drop their weapons to stop their movement temporarily after I pierce their hearts with a sword.

Essence of VampyBitMe:

Skill description: Seduces opponents by piercing their hearts with her sword.

Seduces opponents by piercing their hearts with her sword. The sword color will be changed from red to pink.

Instead of major damage, this skill will “charm” enemies, make them drop their weapons, and temporarily stop their movement.

A heart symbol will appear when the attack hits.

Q. Other than, of course, your own card, what excites you the most for Like a Dragon: Ishin?

VampyBitMe: The most exciting thing is finally having Like a Dragon: Ishin coming out to the West. I think, for me, the whole world was waiting for this to happen. It's finally coming, and I’m truly excited to get into the game once it launches.

Q. We all came to the Like a Dragon/RGG series at a different point and for different reasons. What brought you to the series in general?

VampyBitMe: First and foremost, I do have to mention a huge shout-out to my good friend Markman. He and I are pretty much identical in what we like, so around 2014, I think it was, he introduced me to this title. I was immediately hooked because of all the intense gameplay and also the quirky side stories.

I never laughed and cried so much in one sitting before. I also have a soft spot for Yakuza stories. I also loved the way everyone dressed. I'm super into suits and also business attire, so that was a plus for me. So overall, it was perfect for me to pick up and dive into.

Q. You're pretty well known for being a huge fan of the RGG universe, but what is it that you love about it? What has kept you coming back for more all these years?

VampyBitMe: I would say that storytelling is by far the reason I come back. The characters, the design, the gameplay all come together in a whirlwind of emotion. It takes you on a ride, and you really get hooked on the characters so much that you believe they are real deep down, like you know them personally. I never felt like that towards a game before.

Q. You've also cosplayed a few characters from the series - most notably Kaoru Sayama and Goro Majima, circa Yakuza 0. Why did you pick those characters, and are there others in the series you've thought of portraying, perhaps in Ishin or Yakuza: Like a Dragon?

VampyBitMe: I don't want to spoil the games for those who have never played and want to get started, but Yakuza 0 Majima and Kaoru stories really hit me. I'm a huge romantic, and seeing them do things because they cared about someone and also the heartbreak that it can cause, I have felt that before in my life, so I think that's why I resonated with their stories a lot. Even though I know they are fictional characters, I hope they are doing okay all the time.

Q. Have you played the original release of Like a Dragon: Ishin, or is this your first time? Either way, what would you say you're most excited about?

VampyBitMe: This will be my first time playing "Like a Dragon” Ishin! I am going crazy at the thought of it because I have been nonstop thinking about it since I love history and traditional Japanese Edo period attire/scenery. I know it's going to be fun!

Q. One of the great things about the Like a Dragon franchise is it has so many memorable characters. While it's easy to pick a great protagonist, what about the antagonists? Which ones are memorable for you and why?

VampyBitMe: Daisaku Kuze was definitely a character that I strongly couldn't stand at first but felt bad for at the end of the game. I always try to put myself in any of the character's shoes and think about how I would go about their lives and what I would do.

Looking at their history is one of them and why they became the way they were is important to me to look at. I still don’t like him, but I somewhat understand why he was the way he was.

Q. Like a Dragon, as a franchise, has some truly memorable moments, whether it's the fight against Kuze, the climactic fight against Ryuji Goda, or "The Truth" at the end of Yakuza 7. Do you have any particular dramatic, tear-jerking moments that get you every playthrough?

VampyBitMe: I played Yakuza 0 about two full times. Mainly because I loved it so much. I do have to say at the end of the game, I cried a ton because of what “could have been” for Majima.

As always I don’t want to spoil the game for anyone that wants to get into the series, just know you’re gonna go through some feels in this series, and it's great.

Q. Karaoke is such a big part of the series. Anytime I talk to someone about the franchise, it comes up. What would you say your favorite songs are to listen to or play?

VampyBitMe: Oh man, that's easy! I love Yakuza 0’s As You Like mainly because it reminds me of 90s love songs. I'm a sucker for those. Anything romantic and charming is my steeze.

Of course, I love the other songs like 24-hour Cinderella because of the fantastical elements of Majima really living out his more sparkly side. That was fun and cute! Who can skip out on Baka Mitai that became a meme. Overall, there are a ton of songs I enjoy. These are just some of my feel-good favorites!

Q. What do you hope for the future of the Like a Dragon franchise?

VampyBitMe: My hope for the Like a Dragon franchise is for more people to get into the series. I think as much as I would like to say it's more known, we need the whole world to play the game and enjoy it. I think they would be surprised at how amazing it is! I also can’t wait to see more collabs in the future.

Q. If you could portray a character in a future RGG game, what sort of character archetype would you like it to be?

VampyBitMe: Oh man, that's an easy one, I would love to play something like a Boss/enemy character with a tormented past. I think that would be very cool. I think writing is another one of my passions that I have never delved in, so that would be fun to take part in

VampyBitMe can usually be found on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. She also regularly streams on Twitch, where she plays a variety of games or works on building some incredible Gunpla designs.

