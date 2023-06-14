"There's an ambulance saying shots fired!" - YouTuber Jeffree Star shocked after getting swatted on TikTok livestream

American YouTuber and makeup artist Jeffree Star found himself in a pickle yesterday (June 13) after being swatted while live streaming on TikTok. For those unaware, the term "swatted" refers to a situation where a viewer falsely reports a dangerous situation to the police, indicating that the streamer is either in harm's way or poses a threat.
At the time of the incident, Jeffree was inside his own car, and the lighting in the background revealed the presence of multiple police cars and ambulances. Reflecting upon the situation, the YouTuber said:
"There's an ambulance saying shots fired!"
"Whoever swatted me, you're a stupid motherf**ker" - Jeffree Star reacts to the fake police call
Swatting is not a new phenomenon, particularly among streamers, including those on platforms like Twitch. Unfortunately, they have fallen victim to these types of pranks in the past. Jeffree Star became the latest addition to the list of such creators. Reacting to the incident, he said:
"Me and my assistant are at my house, cozy, and chilling, and someone did a fake police call. There is a police car, there is an ambulance saying shots fired. You guys, I'm not kidding, look."
Jeffree Star continued:
"Someone watching this, did a fake police call on me saying that there are shots fired at my ranch...whoever swatted me, you're a stupid motherf**ker. It's funny as f**k, but also, it's really not."
He further described the situation stating that the ambulances in the area were under the impression that someone was shot, possibly Jeffree himself. He further asserted:
"Listen, there's ambulances here, there's a fire department, and all my neighbors think that I did something wrong. If my neighbors are watching, I've no idea what's happening."
What the community said
As mentioned previously, swatting has been an ongoing issue within the streaming community for a considerable period of time.
In fact, swatting has had tragic consequences in the past, with one notable incident resulting in the unfortunate death of Andrew Finch in 2017. Tyler Rai Barriss was found guilty of swatting and subsequently sentenced to prison for his involvement in the incident.