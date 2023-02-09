Twitch streamer traumatized after stray bullet hits her room live on stream

A Twitch streamer named BlessX suffered a major scare after gunshots were heard during a recent live stream. The creator was seen playing Valorant with a friend when successive thud-like sounds were heard, leaving BlessX in a state of shock.

The clip quickly made its way to TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit. The popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail gave its take on the disturbing clip, garnering over 300 comments. Several users took to the thread to respond with directives on how to act during such situations. Here is one such reply:

"I’m blessed to be here" - Twitch streamer responds after disturbing gunshots during live broadcast

Twitch streamers don't always hear gunshots while engaging in something as innocuous as live streaming. However, in rare situations like BlessX's, things can get nasty if one is not careful.

In one of her most recent streams (February 8), at around the six-hour and 35-minute mark, the Twitch streamer, who had been playing Valorant with her friend, heard a series of loud shots. A traumatized BlessX stated:

"They're shooting, they're shooting, they're shooting..."

Visibly scared, she asserted:

"They're shooting in my hallway. Call the cops."

(Timestamp: 06:35:31)

She then proceeded to call the authorities and report the disturbing case. Fortunately, she remained unharmed and was able to resume her stream. Later, however, she took to her Twitter account to express her reaction to the shooting. She said:

"I’m blessed to be here & honestly you never F**kin know what could happen!!"

Twitch streamer hears gunshots in her hallway (Image via BlessX Twitter)

She also posted a TikTok video detailing her experience. She posted the video on her Twitter handle, where she stated:

"Straight bullets hit my stream room while I was live. Bullet holes were found in my living room and towards my streaming room. What you actually wanna do is get low and get down on the ground. I was just in shock because I live alone and I was really scared and I panicked."

🎮 @BlessXBlessx Trigger WARNING LOUD GUN SHOTS!! (I’m REPOSTING THIS ONE TO BE ABOE AND SPREAD THE WORD ON HOW YOU SHOULD PROPERLY HANDLE THE SITUATION) Trigger WARNINGLOUD GUN SHOTS!! (I’m REPOSTING THIS ONE TO BE ABOE AND SPREAD THE WORD ON HOW YOU SHOULD PROPERLY HANDLE THE SITUATION) ‼️Trigger WARNING‼️ LOUD GUN SHOTS!! (I’m REPOSTING THIS ONE TO BE ABOE AND SPREAD THE WORD ON HOW YOU SHOULD PROPERLY HANDLE THE SITUATION) https://t.co/VbUqHmrQus

How the internet reacted

As stated earlier, the clip was shared across the popular LSF community, garnering many comments and suggestions. Here are some relevant ones:

According to one of the Redditors, the Twitch streamer presently resides in Atlanta:

BlessX is not the only streamer to encounter such an incident while live-streaming. Dr DisRespect also saw a couple of individuals shot at his house during a live stream. Read more about it here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes