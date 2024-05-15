"There's not even any evidence": Asmongold reacts as Overwatch 2 fans label voice actor of Pharah a "Zionist"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" reacted to recent claims and calls for recasting made by netizens against Jen Cohn, who is currently the voice actor of Pharah in Overwatch 2. With many users on X tagging Cohn as a "Zionist", Zack set out to try and identify the reason and statements that caused such a commotion to erupt. As pointed out by him, users on X had not directly stated any "evidence" for the claims, simply reiterating the labels when asked about the same.

He stated:

"Like, is anybody even looking for any evidence of this? But there's not even any evidence that's provided, it's just like this is the way it is. You didn't even say what the f**k happened."

"Don't think that's that much over the line": Asmongold reacts to statements that led to Pharah's voice actor being labeled a "Zionist"

In a video uploaded to YouTube, Asmongold could be seen breaking down claims made by netizens against Jen Cohn. After doing some research, Zack came across the original comments made by Cohn as part of her Ask Bird Mom broadcast series.

Responding to viewers of her stream commenting "free Palestine," she stated:

"Free Palestine from Hamas. May the Palestinians be healthy and happy, and may they have autonomy, and may they live in safety, may their children grow up to be safe, and may they have their own lives. Let there be an end to the fighting, let the hostages come home. Let everyone be safe in their homes and in their beds, and in their lives. Ugh, its terrifying."

Responding to these comments, Asmongold opined that he expected her to be making "crazy" comments for such a reaction to be elicited from the Overwatch 2 community. He stated:

"Yeah, I mean I really don't think that's that much over the line. I was expecting her to be typing up some crazy sh**."

He then called out an X user commenting against Cohn. They had stated that they would not purchase the game. Zack remarked:

"Here's what I don't understand, this person, they have a Twitter handle of 'gayviatorr.' Does this mean you're gay? Because if it does, I bet you won't like the fact that the Overwatch, the main World Cup series is in Saudi Arabia... I just don't understand how somebody can justify their behavior, somebody can wanna ruin this girl's life for being a voice actor, while you're consuming a product that is in endorsing a country that would kill you for existing."

Asmongold is known for his takes on various trending topics related to games and the streaming community. He recently shared his thoughts about HasanAbi's recent controversy where the latter defended the use of the word "cr**ker" by Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" against Ludwig. Asmon also seemed to accuse HasanAbi of "alienating White people."