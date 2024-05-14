"I would never support somebody like that" - Asmongold seemingly accuses HasanAbi of "alienating White people"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi." During a livestream earlier today (May 14, 2024), Asmongold came across HasanAbi's viral clip, in which he defended Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan's" use of the term "cr**ker" against Ludwig.

In response to the Turkish-American personality's comments, Asmongold stated that the "C-word" was not a racial slur. However, when used against a White person to refer to their race, it becomes a racial slur.

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) used an analogy to explain his opinions and said:

"Here's the thing - cr**ker is not a racial slur. But if you call a White person a cr**ker whenever you're referring to their race, it is! Monkey isn't a slur. but whenever you call a Black person a monkey, when you're referring to their race, it is! It's so obvious and there's no defending it. I don't know why Hasan is doing this. Like, he did this the last time."

Approximately ten minutes later, Asmongold seemingly accused HasanAbi of "alienating White people." He elaborated:

"This mindset, I think, alienates almost... I think it alienates more people than almost any other mindset. It is probably the most toxic and most corrosive, like, you know, online leftist mantra. It is super, super, super bad! And I think it alienates a lot of White people, like myself, for example. Like, to me, this is massively alienating."

The streamer added:

"Like, I would never support somebody like that just out of self-respect."

Timestamp: 01:02:20

"I don't hate Hasan, but it is what it is" - Asmongold comments on HasanAbi's defense of Twitch streamer Frogan

Zack was an hour into his broadcast earlier today when he addressed the recent controversy involving HasanAbi, Frogan, and Ludwig. After seemingly accusing the political commentator of "alienating White people," the World of Warcraft streamer said he "doesn't hate" Hasan.

He said:

"Like, for example, I don't hate Bruce (former OTK member BruceDropEmOff), but like, he's f**king racist. Right? That's it. I don't hate Hasan, but like, it is what it is. You know?"

Timestamp: 01:11:50

This is not the first time Asmongold has shared his thoughts on this particular streamer drama. On May 12, 2024, the Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that Frogan "should get suspended" for her remarks about Ludwig.