"They are using it in the worst way" - xQc calls out HasanAbi for defending streamer Frogan's controversial comments about Ludwig

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" is quite vocal when it comes to expressing his opinions on various streamer-related topics. His latest statements involved fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" seemingly defending Morgan "Frogan" over her use of controversial use of the word "c*acker" describing one of Ludwig's opinions.

According to HasanAbi:

"I don't give a sh*t about someone being called a c*acker as someone who is white and has used that word myself. I think the people that are using that to be like, 'This is a racial slur against white people,' is f**king ridiculous."

xQc was reacting to this particular clip during his Twitch stream. The streamer was not the biggest fan of the expression, criticizing Frogan's use of the 'C-word':

"They are using it in the worst way."

"It's not like in a joking way" - xQc speaks on recent controversy involving Frogan and Ludwig

Just Chatting and variety streamer Frogan was recently in the spotlight after describing one of Ludwig's opinions as a "c*acker take." The 'C-word,' for those unaware, is typically considered a racial epithet towards white people.

xQc took to his stream to speak on the issue, stating that he felt that the way it was used wasn't in the most welcoming manner. He opined:

"I'm not going to fold now, guys, it's not that the word is - 'Oh my god, I'm so offended as a white person.' They are using it in the worst way that you would want it. Don't use it like that. It's the one scenario where using it like that. It's diminishing somebody's take or their word on the only basis of skin color."

(Timestamp: 01:10:07)

He felt that the use of the 'C-word' wasn't necessarily meant as a joke. He said:

"It's not in a joking way, it's not in a way that's like, 'Haha, you don't know about this type of thing. You're too white.' That's not what it is. That's a 'Color of your skin, so your take is invalid' thing. It's like, what the f**k."

xQc has also recently given his take on another drama involving Ludwig and Kick streamer Steven "Destiny." The streamer made a mocking statement towards Ludwig for not having any definitive stance when it came to taking one.