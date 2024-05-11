“You know he does that” - xQc mocks Ludwig over recent feud with Destiny 

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream to give his take on a recent drama involving fellow streamers Ludwig Ahgren and Steven "Destiny." Earlier today (May 11), both Ludwig and Destiny fired some shots at each other over X. This sparked after Destiny described Ludwig as someone who caters to every side. He wrote:

"He seems cool because he tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people possible."

This drama even went on a personal level. First, Destiny shared a picture of QTCinderella (Ludwig's girlfriend) crying over her AI deep fake controversy, and then Ludwig made a sarcastic reply about Destiny's ex-wife Melina.

The posts naturally went viral and even elicited a reaction from the Juicer himself. While reacting to the posts, xQc appeared to be mocking Ludwig, suggesting that he never takes any sides. He remarked:

"Chat, you know he does that (avoids taking sides). You know he does. He does everyside and when it's time to chose, he vanishes. Everytime."

"Ludwig doesn't take stances" - xQc pokes fun at Ludwig over recent beef with Destiny

During his Twitch stream today, popular streamer xQc chimed in on the ongoing feud between Ludwig and Destiny, reacting to their back-and-forth posts. Known for being vocal about streaming community dramas, xQc shared his thoughts on the matter. He said:

"Guys, I have said that about Ludwig in a nice way in the past, I don't think it's that bad, but when it comes time to take a side, that's when it becomes hard. Ludwig doesn't take stances."

He then imitated the YouTube streamer, stating:

"Ludwig will be like, 'Yeah guys, I'm on every side possible.' Guys, I'm this is Ludwig, 'I'm on everybody's side. I'm on your side and your side' and when people come and say, 'Yo, Lud, you need to take one side. We need to make a decision.' and Ludwig will be like this (sliding his chair outside the camera's purview)."

What did Ludwig say about the beef?

Ludwig went live on his YouTube stream today to share his live reaction to the dispute. He highlighted that initially, the discussion revolved around Destiny and Slime, who is one of Ludwig's friends and fellow content creators. However, Ludwig expressed that his name got pulled into the conversation as well. He said:

"I thought it was a funny reply but then Destiny got kinda f**king mean."

Speaking about Destiny using one of QTCinderella's pictures during their X.com conversation, Ludwig said:

"Bro, what? Insane. Why bring family into this?"

As stated earlier, xQc is pretty vocal when it comes to giving his take on various internet dramas. He was himself in one recently during FaZe Kaysan's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament. The streamer was pretty upset about how things panned out for his team in the final match where they lost against Kaysan's team by 3-2.