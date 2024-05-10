"These dudes have no dignity" - Kick streamers YourRAGE and Trainwreckstv clash on X over the recent Call of Duty tournament

Popular Kick streamers Josh "YourRAGE" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" got into a heated back-and-forth on X over a recent Call of Duty tournament. It all started on May 10, 2024, when FaZe Kaysan, the tournament's organizer, shared a screenshot of a trending story about the controversy on the social media platform.

An excerpt from it reads:

"However, the tournament was not with its controversies, as allegations of rigging and unprofessional conduct emerged, leading to disappointment among a portion of the audience."

Trainwreckstv responded with, "6-1." This tweet sparked the feud, as YourRAGE told the Iranian-American streamer to "cry." Josh went on to say that Tyler's team lost despite having a "top 200 player on the planet."

X user @YonkoGzz responded, claiming that people were "still complaining" when it was a "3v4" match. In response, YourRAGE said streamers competing in the tournament had "no dignity." He remarked:

"Bro wanted a free pitty round against a n***a who was on the toilet and didn't know the game started. These dudes have no dignity. Agent (00) did that to us twice. Won the round... then had to reset because he was AFK (away from keyboard) and they played it out. Nobody complained one time."

"You asked us to be honorable all three times yet refused to reciprocate it" - Kick streamers YourRAGE and Trainwrecsktv go head-to-head on X following the recent Call of Duty tournament

On May 10, 2024, Trainwreckstv responded to YourRAGE's aforementioned tweet, in which the latter claimed streamers had "no dignity," by stating that Josh's team "latched onto" the Call of Duty League (CDL) ruleset. According to him, when the rules "worked against" YourRAGE's team, they "threatened" to withdraw from the tournament.

The Kick ambassador elaborated:

"Brother, it's love for you, but y'all latched onto CDL rules to reset two other errors, but as soon as CDL rules worked against you, you threw the rulebook out and threatened to leave if you didn't get your way. You asked us to be honorable all three times yet refused to reciprocate it."

The FaZe Clan-affiliated personality replied, accusing Trainwreckstv's team of "acting weird" to "get a free win":

"I just explained how the same thing happened against us twice and it was no issue. No complaints. Your team is the only team that wants to act weird and get a free win when there's a literal AFK player. You then agree to it. Then cry when you lose while up 5-1. Don't nobody wanna hear that bulls**t a*s cope no more. Take the L and keep it pushing."

On the same day (May 10, 2024), FaZe Kaysan invited Matthew "Nadeshot," Felix "xQc," Rani "Stable Ronaldo," and Trainwreckstv to compete in a Call of Duty LAN tournament.