"You've ever thought about a break?" - YourRAGE comments on Adin Ross' absence as an alleged post about latter's "retirement" goes viral

Twitch and Kick star Josh "YourRAGE" has commented on Adin Ross' recent absence from the streaming space. On April 17, 2024, a moderator's post on Ross' X community, Adin Loyals, in which they shared the Kick ambassador's alleged message to them, went viral. Readers should note that Ross has not provided an official statement regarding the matter at the time of writing.

An excerpt from the content creator's alleged message reads:

"Hey, everyone. Wow, where do I even begin? I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude and a head full of memories, as I embark on this journey called retirement. It's surreal to think about how far we've come together, and I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you."

During a livestream on the same day, YourRAGE addressed the social media post and discussed his recent conversation with Ross. While he did not disclose specifics about their interaction, the FaZe Clan member did say he suggested Ross take a break from livestreaming.

He said:

"...Not going to lie. And we were just talking about streaming and how we feel about s**t and all this s**t right now. And, I'm not going to say too much - but I did... we did talk about if he needed a break. Because the way he was talking (and) the way he was sounding, I was like, 'You've ever thought about a break sometime in the future? Whenever you can and s**t.'"

The streamer added:

'"I know you just re-signed all the s**t. But, you know, maybe when you're done, do what you've got to do, and you feel like you've got a good swipe, you can take a little break type s**t."

"I don't feel like ni***s you like that" - YourRAGE gives details about his conversation with Adin Ross amid the latter's recent absence

YourRAGE continued, stating that he told Adin Ross that he did not think the latter's community "appreciated" him. He elaborated:

"We talked about a little bit because I'm like, 'I ain't going to lie - I don't feel like ni***s you like that. And, until you're 'gone,' that's when ni***s are going to be, 'Remember when Adin Ross started this? Oh, s**t, I miss Adin.'' And I'm like, 'Not right now. You have a lot of time to do that. If you need to, though."

According to YourRAGE, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer sounded like he was "tired of s**t":

"He's like, 'Yeah, maybe. Maybe not.' But he did sound like he wanted to do that right now. He just kind of sounded like he was tired of s**t. Like, he was tired of, like..."

Adin Ross hosted his previous livestream on April 13, 2024, from Las Vegas, Nevada, when he collaborated with Felix "xQc."

