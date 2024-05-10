What exactly happened between xQc's team and FaZe Kaysan's team during Call of Duty tournament? Streamer drama explained

Yesterday (May 9), FaZe Kaysan hosted a $25,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament which featured some of the biggest names in the streaming scene. Team 2, for instance, had the likes of Felix "xQc," Tyler "Trainwreckstv," Rani "StableRonaldo" and Matthew "Nadeshot." As things turned out, this tournament had a major controversy.

The issue mostly occurred between the aforementioned Team 2 and Team 1. Team 1 consisted of FaZe Kaysan, Josh "YourRAGE," Nordan "FaZe Rain" and Bronny James. The main point of contention was in one of the rounds where Team 1's YourRAGE was AFK (Away From the Keyboard).

Despite this, the two teams ended up playing the round and as expected, with a man advantage, xQc's team won and took a 1-0 lead. This, however, did not go down well with the FaZe Kaysan's team (Team 1). After a lot of back and forth, they eventually restarted the round from 0-0.

To bring even more drama, Team 2 was leading 5-1 at one point, on the verge of winning again. But ended up losing the round and the finals by 2-3. This was naturally a point of contention for their team as they argued they should have had the extra round win (where YourRAGE was AFK and they won).

What did the streamers say about the recent FaZe Kaysan Call of Duty tournament controversy?

The latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III tournament sparked a significant controversy with xQc's team protesting that they deserved to maintain their initial 1-0 lead against FaZe Kaysan's team, which would have resulted in a final score of 6-1 in their favor.

However, things didn't quite unfold as expected for Team 2, as they ended up losing the final 3-2. A lot of streamers had to say a lot of things. Trainwreckstv, for instance, said this:

"They would have won that round with FaZe AFK, they wouldn't have said a word to us. 100% y'all would have kept that round..."

Kick and Twitch streamer xQc shared his thoughts on the controversy, stressing why there should have been a definitive rule set to avoid such "grey areas":

"It just sucks when s**t gets sour like that and they're is no grey area when competing ever. That's why we have referees. It's why these days we get less referees like in soccer (you have) VAR or whatever. Because we don't want grey areas. It has to be this or it's that."

He added:

"It's why a lot of times it sucks when we do have a rule set and we don't abide by it. It's why it sucks to have a bitter end because nobody feels good competing in some whatever resolutions. It's always better when it's one or the other."

Both Trainwreckstv and YourRAGE had a rather heated debate on their X timelines, with YourRAGE labeling Team 2 as having "no dignity" for demanding a win against a team that had a teammate AFK. Read the conversation here:

FaZe YourRAGE and Trainwreckstv exchange some heated words (Image via X)

Allegations against Bronny James explained

There was, however, a minor controversy at the start as well. In one of the matches, xQc's team lost to FaZe Kaysan's team by 6-2. However, a couple of Team 2's members felt that they were being stream-sniped, essentially alleging that their opponents were watching their stream during the match.

Bronny James, in particular, had a great round, which xQc and his teammates found odd. In the following round, the Twitch streamer did end up hiding his screen. However, it's worth noting that these allegations were never proven.