"Do you have a job?" - xQc inadvertently roasts Bronny James during online game session

This summer will be an interesting time for LeBron James, not just with the Los Angeles Lakers, but with his son, Bronny James as well. The father-son duo has some decisions to make and basketball fans are interested in whether they'll end up playing together in the NBA.

While being patient with his decision, Bronny has been spending his spare time playing online games with internet influencer and streamer xQc. In their recent Call of Duty session, the USC guard was asked some questions on his future.

"Do you have a job, go to school, what are you doing, man?" xQc asked James, unaware of his fame.

"I play basketball," said Bronny.

Answering the initial question opened up the opportunity for the streamers to squeeze Bronny James in his NBA draft plans.

"I don't know yet," replied Bronny.

This reply by LeBron James' son allegedly created a smirk on his face, after which he answered the same again.

Los Angeles Lakers may target Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft to pair up with LeBron James

LeBron James' offseason will be a busy one. While the four-time NBA champion is preparing to represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, he is also helping his son, Bronny James, with decisions regarding his future.

The LA Lakers are the only team so far that was reportedly vocal in getting Bronny to play for them.

"The Lakers have interest in drafting Bronny James," said Charania on The Pat McAfee Show. "They know LeBron James has spoken on the record about wanting to play with Bronny, and at the end of the day, he wants the best for Bronny."

As a father, what matters most right now for LeBron is to establish his son in the league that created his name.

"If Bronny getting drafted by another team, making more guaranteed, he is obviously an advocate of that," Charania said. "But the Lakers have made it known now to him and the world that they are very much in the game as far as trying to pick him."

The 2024 NBA Draft will take place from Jun. 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round will be on Jun. 26 while the second round follows the day after, and the time between picks is expected to be two to four minutes.