"These people are such f**king losers" - Asmongold lashes out at Twitter users complaining about violence in World of Warcraft

During a livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" came across a Twitter user who was complaining about violence in World of Warcraft. The latter voiced their displeasure over a quest in Northern Stranglethorn called Population Con-Troll, in which players were required to slay a total of 15 trolls in the zone.

Asmongold criticized those who complained about such quests and jokingly questioned why there couldn't be "genocides in a video game":

"These people are... such f**king losers. They are so pathetic. Why is it that you can't have genocides in a video game? Why not! I don't understand! It's a f**king game. It's not real!"

"I hate this s**t!" - Asmongold gives his take on certain trends in video games

Asmongold was an hour into his broadcast on April 29, when he came across a post that featured a Twitter user complaining about violence in World of Warcraft. He read it out loud to his viewers:

"'I had to take a moment away from stream because this particular quest in Northern Stranglethorn absolutely threw me. It's like, we're talking about culling deer before they strip all the vegetation.'"

Following a few seconds of silence, the One True King (OTK) co-founder went off on Twitter users, saying that they were "losers." He shared his thoughts on ongoing trends in video games and cited the example of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight:

"I hate this and Dragonflight, it's the same thing! It's like, every animal you're killing in Dragonflight, you're killing them because they are too old. What about killing them because it's fun! Remember that? That was awesome! And now we've got this p**sy s**t that's being promoted by these p**sies! It makes me so god d*mn mad! I hate this s**t! They're making the game for p**sies."

Asmongold went on to say that he wished to return to the days when Blizzard Entertainment's MMORPG was about "big, hairy, sweaty men" fighting each other:

"I want to go back to the days where World of Warcraft is about big, hairy, sweaty men beating the s**t out of each other. And, that's it! There's nothing else! It's that simple! It was so good, bro! Remember that Mists of Pandaria cinematic, where it's like a big, old f**king hairy dude fighting against a big, old f**king sweaty orc? And then, just beating the s**t out of each other. God d*mn, that was good! Remember Warcraft 2? Yeah!"

Asmongold is a Twitch veteran who is best known for his expertise in the MMORPG genre. He has played World of Warcraft for more than 6,460 hours on his primary channel.

