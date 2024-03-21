"They alluded to taking legal action against both me and YouTube" - Chud Logic claims DarkViperAU threatened legal action against him

On March 21, 2024, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Chud Logic took to X to claim that fellow content creator Matthew "DarkViperAU" had threatened legal action against him. In the social media post, Chud Logic referenced an incident from last year in which DarkViperAU allegedly filed a DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) claim for reacting to his videos.

According to him, DarkViperAU retained a lawyer to file the claim on his behalf. He elaborated:

"Remember when DarkViperAU filed a DMCA against me for last year reacting to one of his videos and it got knocked back by YouTube? Well, he hired a lawyer to file it on his behalf, who also messed up the DMCA and had to go backwards and forwards with YouTube for months to finally get it through."

Chud Logic said DarkViperAU's lawyer seemingly "demanded" that YouTube keep the emails confidential. The Briton added that the latter alluded to taking legal action against him and the Google-owned platform.

Chud Logic stated that he would address the matter in an upcoming livestream:

"As part of their correspondence, his lawyer (probably at Dark Viper's request) demanded YouTube keep the emails private because they were worried I would make content out of it and 'defame him.' They alluded to taking legal action against both me and YouTube if they passed it on to me. Well, the good news is I have the full email chain and will be going over it on stream tomorrow."

Exploring the document that streamer Chud Logic shared while claiming that DarkViperAU threatened legal action against him and YouTube

In the same post, Chud Logic included a snippet from a document allegedly issued by DarkViperAU's legal team. According to the first paragraph, the latter claimed that the YouTuber and Twitch streamer would "highly likely" create content that was "defamatory in nature":

"We also stipulate that his correspondence not be shared, in part or full, with Chud Logic and must be kept confidential. We believe it is highly likely that Chud Logic will use copies of any correspondence to create further content on his channel that may be either (a) defamatory in nature, or (b) will lead to further infringement of our client's Work. Each outcome would be to the detriment of our client."

The legal team addressed Chud Logic's alleged reference to their client as a "copyright abuser," by stating:

"We note that the takedown correspondence between our client and YouTube with respect to the First Infringing Work was subsequently used by Chud Logic to create further offensive content, which included copies of the takedown correspondence and reference to our client being a 'copyright abuser,' which may give rise to an action in defamation."

An excerpt that Twitch streamer Chud Logic shared on March 21, 2024 (Image via X)

In the final paragraph, the legal team stated that their client "reserves all rights" to pursue appropriate legal action against YouTube and Chud Logic:

"Should YouTube breach the confidential nature of this correspondence our client reserves all rights he may have at law or in equity to take appropriate legal action against both YouTube and Chud Logic."

At the time of writing, DarkViperAU had not responded to Chud Logic's recent X post.