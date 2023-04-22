Why was controversial streamer ChudLogic banned for the third time on Twitch?

ChudLogic, a prominent member of the Twitch community, has announced that he has been temporarily suspended from the platform. Tweeting about the situation earlier today, he revealed that he wouldn't be able to livestream for the next three days. Initially, the reason behind his suspension was unclear. However, the streamer later shared a screenshot of a notice that he received from Twitch, which stated that the suspension was due to "aiding account suspension evasion."

For those who aren't familiar with the phrase, it refers to the act of platforming a suspended streamer or watching content from that streamer on Twitch. According on Twitch's rules, these are some of the possible reasons:

Twitch's rules against aiding ban evasion (Image via Twitter)

ChudLogic tweeted about it, sarcastically remarking that the rule is his favorite:

Twitch bans ChudLogic, streamer reacts on Twitter

After the initial tweet, ChudLogic tweeted once again, stating that he was unsure about the exact content that caused his suspension. He declared that he hadn't featured any banned streamers on his channel, which led to him concluding that it must have been due to watching content from a banned streamer. He further revealed that he would be streaming on YouTube until the suspension period is over:

Irrational Chad @IrrationalChad It's fine, I'll take the L on not following the rules to the letter and stream on YouTube for the next few days.



Just wild that Twitch are still enforcing this rule in this way. I haven't had a banned streamer on, so this has to be for watching a banned streamers content... It's fine, I'll take the L on not following the rules to the letter and stream on YouTube for the next few days.Just wild that Twitch are still enforcing this rule in this way. I haven't had a banned streamer on, so this has to be for watching a banned streamers content...

He shared his thoughts about the situation on his YouTube stream:

"Honestly, I'll take the L because it is a rule and I should've followed it but it's insane to me that Twitch are still enforcing this moderation. It's honestly unreal to me."

After saying this, he speculated:

"Well, there's a couple of people I've watched that are banned. Is Sam Hyde banned? It's probably Destiny. But generally, I try to be quite careful and only watch a banned streamer for like 30 minutes to an hour and any big segments, I'll deal it on YouTube."

Prior to his ban, ChudLogic had accumulated over 25K followers on Twitch. For those unfamiliar with the online personality, he generally streams his reactions to various dramatic situations and controversies on the platform, offering his own perspective and analyzing them for his viewers to enjoy.

What did the streaming community say?

The streaming community has been critical of Twitch for what it sees as the platform picking and choosing when to enforce its rules. One user pointed out that the popular streamer xQc regularly watches banned streamers on his channel and even has a banner of Dr DisRespect, who was famously banned from Twitch for unknown reasons, displayed prominently in his stream:

Yet another prominent name that popped up in the discussion was Mizkif. Fans pointed out that he had previously watched content from Dr DisRespect and Ice Poseidon without getting banned from the platform:

Other members of the community found ChudLogic's ban to be rather strange as he was only watching someone else's content:

However, there were a few community members who didn't approve of the streamer, with some stating that he simply farms views by reacting to drama:

Chudlogic has already livestreamed on YouTube after being banned on Twitch, but it's currently uncertain whether he will appeal the ban or not.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes