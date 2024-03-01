"They banned a Black brother for smoking weed" - IShowSpeed reacts to Paul Pogba's four-year suspension for doping

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has reacted to the recent news about French footballer Paul Pogba. For those unaware, Pogba received a four-year suspension for doping. According to sources, Juventus are set to terminate the 30-year-old midfielder's contract.

Paul Pogba has released a public statement expressing his shock. He stated that Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal's decision was "incorrect" and added:

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping's decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked, and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me."

IShowSpeed was reacting to viewer submissions on his official Discord server when he came across the news. Expressing his surprise at the situation, the streamer said:

"They banned a Black brother for smoking weed! Are you serious?!"

"I was just about to go see him play!" - IShowSpeed shocked at Paul Pogba receiving a four-year suspension for doping

During a livestream on February 29, 2024, IShowSpeed discovered a screenshot of an X post announcing Paul Pogba's four-year suspension for doping. While reading it out loud for his audience, the content creator exclaimed:

"'Paul Pogba has been banned from football for four years due to doping.' Doping? What the hell is doping? He's been smoking dope?! Oh, what?! Ain't no way my boy Pogba (is) banned! Ain't no way my Pogba (is) banned for smoking weed!"

Stating that he would report the matter to Ivorian football legend Didier Drogba, the Ohio native remarked:

"I'm about to go tell Drogba, bruh! Ain't no damn way, chat, they actually banned - chat, wait. Wait, is this actually real? He got banned for smoking marijuana?"

His attention was then drawn to a viewer who referred to Paul Pogba as a "thug." Darren responded:

"'We got that thug out of the League.' No f**king way, bruh! That is crazy, bruh! I was just about to go see him play, too, man! I was just about to go see him play! Damn, bruh! I was just about to go to his game."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

IShowSpeed's reaction to Paul Pogba's suspension has elicited reactions from numerous netizens. Here's what they had to say about it:

IShowSpeed is a 19-year-old internet personality, considered by many to be one of the fastest-growing controversial streamers in recent years. He joined YouTube in 2016 and has amassed over 23.1 million subscribers on his main channel.