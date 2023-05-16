The freedom offered within the world of The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is unparalleled, with the game actively encouraging players to find creative out-of-the-box solutions for puzzles. One of the more recurring quests involves transporting the hapless Koroks to their friends by attaching them to a vehicle. Unexpectedly, this has sparked an interest among the more morbid section of the community.

While the overall goal of these players may have been some harmless fun, it seems that not everyone is pleased with the idea - with some taking to social media to express their disbelief.

Meanwhile, others have seemingly doubled down on the content, creating even more ridiculous machines in the process.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom players find inhuman ways to torture Koroks

dorian ▴ @impasbitch tears of the kingdom? more like tears of the KOROK STOP TORTURING THEM LEAVE THEM ALONE IM REVOKING YOUR NINTENDO SWITCH RIGHTS tears of the kingdom? more like tears of the KOROK STOP TORTURING THEM LEAVE THEM ALONE IM REVOKING YOUR NINTENDO SWITCH RIGHTS https://t.co/SMXXKjx7g0

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom players have had a wild few days showing off their various inventions on social media. One particularly disturbing trend involves the creation of torture devices, specifically to use on the adorable Koroks.

PokéGeorge - GOTY TIME @stickempowers Pretty sure I just committed a crime against this Korok... he just kept going... Pretty sure I just committed a crime against this Korok... he just kept going... https://t.co/u5CZtuum0m

The overall theme is rather mean-spirited, but the hilarity of these twisted contraptions in Tears of The Kingdom cannot be denied.

One such player created what they describe as a “Korok Rotisserie Machine,” a device exclusively created to roast together a bunch of hapless Koroks under the heat of a scorching fire.

Pory @pory_leeks



I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine.



#ZeldaTearsOfKingdom Ladies and gentlemen,I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. Ladies and gentlemen, I present you the Korok Rotisserie machine. #ZeldaTearsOfKingdom https://t.co/LCtsRdfGov

Another player created a makeshift launch pad to charge a Korok into the skies.

Meanwhile, certain players have not taken to this virtual torture kindly, going on to describe the acts as “sheer brutality” and enough to warrant a case for virtual hate crimes.

An even more sinister agenda involves sending the Koroks to their friend, but in a way that would more than likely traumatize them for eternity. This is seen in the clip below where a player manages to blast off a Korok to the friend - albeit unsuccessfully.

HopCat @HopCaterpie Korok Space Program day 2: After adopting a more typical rocket shaped structure I had high hopes for this brave korok, however the extra weight had some unexpected effects of todays launch. Korok Space Program day 2: After adopting a more typical rocket shaped structure I had high hopes for this brave korok, however the extra weight had some unexpected effects of todays launch. https://t.co/5wewLqESBT

The final theme involves the crucifixion of these helpless creatures for entertainment, usually followed by strapping them onto a device for added effect.

The entire situation raises questions as to whether Nintendo truly did not expect this level of violence from the playerbase or if it willingly allowed this level of “interactivity” on purpose. Either way, it is quite evident that Korok torture will be a recurring theme for now - for better or worse.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom was released worldwide on May 12, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. The role-playing action-adventure game is a direct sequel to 2017’s Breath of The Wild.

The game has garnered mostly positive reviews since its release, with fans and critics praising its presentation and gameplay. Some have criticized its lackluster performance on the aging Nintendo Switch hardware.

Poll : 0 votes