"They making fun of what Hasan said": Viewers react to Konvy and Adin Ross saying streaming is harder than construction work

In a collaborative broadcast, Kick streamers Konvy and Adin Ross seemingly poked fun at Twitch political commentator HasanAbi's controversial comments regarding the difficulties involved in being a live streamer. Specifically, they joked that streamer as an occupation was harder to do than construction work and that it "drains the soul out of you".

Even though a few viewers initially seemed confused about whether Adin and Konvy truly believed so, some fans were quick to catch on to the sarcastic and mocking nature of the pair's statements:

"They’re obviously joking they making fun of what hasan said"

"You can tell adin playing" - Fans react Adin Ross and Konvy state that streaming as a job is harder than construction work

Political commentator and streamer HasanAbi came under criticism after his comments comparing the amount of effort required to maintain a "normal" job to that of a streamer. He stated that a real job might be tough but does not "suck the soul out of you". Hasan stated:

"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But a real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

Referring to this very statement, Kick creators Konvy and Adin Ross went on a seemingly sarcastic bit about how streaming is tougher to do than construction. Adin stated:

"Why can't we just chill sometimes? Yeah, streaming is such a hard job. Why can't we be the viewer? (Konvy says that streaming is harder than construction) It is! It is! It just drains the soul out of you."

Adin was also seen smiling while delivering the bit, leading to further speculation that the streamers were simply joking and referencing HasanAbi's controversial case. Many fans also affirmed the actual intentions of the streamers for those confused:

"You can tell adin playing"

Those who believed that the streamers truly felt that way had some harsh words in store for them both:

