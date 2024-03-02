"We had a good conversation" - Sneako claims he has "squashed" ongoing beef with Kick streamer Adin Ross

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has recently provided an update on a continuing dispute he's been involved in with fellow Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross. For those unaware, the two were quite close and had collaborated multiple times in their streams together. However, recently, Adin has expressed reluctance to collaborate with Sneako. For example, in a recent stream, Adin revealed why he hasn't been close to Sneako:

"He just says subliminal things that he calls his friends all the time, like, throw shots and shade towards things. It's just, I didn't f**k with (it). I told him that. We spoke directly about it. He knows."

Despite the back-and-forth, it seems that there has been some improvement, as Nico revealed to his viewers that he had a sincere phone call with Adin off-stream, and they have sorted things out. He said:

"We had a good conversation."

"We were able to squash everything" - Sneako gives an update on his feud with Adin Ross

Sneako and Adin Ross are among the biggest streamers on their respective platforms, Rumble and Kick. They had recently grown distant, but it seems that their friendship is developing once again, as Nico revealed that they have settled their differences.

In his latest stream, the Rumble streamer said:

"'Address Adin (Ross)?' Yeah, we talked off stream. It was good. Yeah, we had a good conversation. I think we were able to squash everything."

He further added that he doesn't need to collaborate with Adin Ross on stream to showcase their friendship:

"I don't even need to collaborate a lot. I like Adin as a friend, man. I respect (him). Like, he sacrificed a lot too, bro. You saw how much he had to sacrifice in order to tell the truth about simple things. You guys forget about that a lot. You guys call him a degenerate, but he's done a lot of good things."

Fans react to Sneako's clip

The latest update given by Sneako was shared on X by one of his verified fan pages. Here are some of the reactions there:

Sneako is not the only streamer Adin Ross has had a recent feud with. He is also in an ongoing conflict with fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on." Yesterday, on March 1, Adin addressed the possibility of boxing N3on on stream, stating that he sees no upsides in doing so.