"We're the number one brand risk" - Sneako responds to Adin Ross seemingly refusing to collaborate with him

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" recently went off on a rant against Adin Ross, effectively announcing the end of his friendship with the Kick star. This came after Nico watched a clip of Adin Ross seemingly declining the prospect of a possible collaboration between the two.

In the clip, Adin's viewer asked him about his collaborations with the SSB (Stacey Step Bros) and Sneako, Adin replied:

"We good."

Reacting to this, Nico exclaimed:

"Well, hey! Another one's in the list, chat. Um, cool. He said, 'We good'. Another one! (Laughs) Another one! We the best music! We the number one brand risk! It's so funny, he gon' say that sh**, and wear a giant brand risk shirt...Why, what're you good off of? What did I ever do to you?"

"Friendship, gone" - Sneako severs ties with Adin Ross after Adin seemingly refuses to collaborate

Adin Ross is undeniably at a privileged spot in the streaming sphere, holding the spot for the highest number of followers on Kick, which itself is one of the most significant rival platforms to Twitch. After Adin's refusal to collaborate with Sneako in future streams, the latter responded by stating:

"Think about it, though. If, if- let's be honest for a second. If Adin wasn't getting collabs with the number-one rappers in the industry. If he wasn't back mainstream again and not a brand risk anymore, even though he calls himself one. And he wasn't like shaking hands and dancing around with the top streamers, all that. Would he say, 'We good off Sneako?' Or is he only saying we good off Sneako because I'm not really needed anymore?"

He went further to even call off his friendship with the streamer and pointed out the various differences between the two, stating:

"You know, you can't have me as one of your SSB slaves, that you can whip, 'Stream! Stream! Stream! Stream N-word! I'm not one of those. So, why you really need me? You don't really need me as the brand risk, the edgy brand risk dude because its just going to hurt too many opportunities. Your manager probably doesn't like me because I say I'm pro-Palestine all the time. So, you don't need me anymore. So, friendship, gone."

Nico talked about the various instances in which Adin found himself being wronged by various individuals and yet continued to associate himself with them:

"Bro, Charleston White said he was going to r*** your sister. 21 Savage scammed you of half a million in front of your face and you still call him up. Playboi Carti came to your house and walked away with a bag and hit a lick on your in real time and probably called his friends and laughed about it. The rap industry is like, they're all talking about how they can scam you and then you still talk to them. And then you're not good off (that), that you're good on. "

Netizens were divided, with many believing that Nico was "hurt" while others agreed with him:

Sneako has also collaborated with celebrity streamers, such as UFC champion Sean Strickland. Their sparring session ended with a blood-faced Nico, with Strickland giving props to him for going toe-to-toe with the seasoned fighter.