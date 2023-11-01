"They sit around and do nothing": xQc says he used to believe Pokimane and others got lucrative streaming deals for doing nothing

During his latest livestream on Kick, Felix "xQc" stated that he previously believed that some of his peers, like Pokimane, got lucrative contracts and deals that had no deliverables and did not require any work. The clip of the streamer ranting about the subject has gone viral on social media, with many calling him out for being jealous.

While trying to beat Forsen's Minecraft speedrun record live on stream, the former Overwatch pro namedropped Pokimane as one of the people he thought did not deserve their Twitch contracts. He believed they got "fat" payouts by just sitting around and doing nothing:

"No deliverables or barely anything. They just got to sit around and do nothing, with no performance issue or whatever, and just get a fat f*cking payout. Like actually fat."

"I was furious for years": xQc reveals he was mad when fellow streamers got good contracts in the past

xQc has emerged as one of the most popular names in the live-streaming industry since retiring from professional Overwatch. His $100 million deal with Kick a few months ago sent shockwaves throughout entertainment circles, with many congratulating him on the massive contract.

However, it appears all was not this good for the streamer. During his recent livestream, he told his audience that he had, for years, been mad about the fact that his fellow creators received big contracts that apparently had no deliverables.

He stated:

"I was mad forever, I was furious for years. Because all my peers at the time were getting massive... they were all on deals. People like Pokimane and sh*t were all on f*cking bricked up contracts with all guarantees and yet had nothing to do."

Readers should note that this is not the first time that the former Overwatch pro and his fellow Kick streamers have talked about Pokimane. Kick co-founder Trainwreckstv recently got into an online beef with her after he called her "corrupt."

The clip went viral on social media, especially the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where many called xQc out for constantly bringing up Pokimane and other names when criticized for his gambling streams and contracts. Here are some general reactions:

