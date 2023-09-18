YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has consistently attracted significant attention and curiosity over the years. Among the various topics surrounding him, his net worth has been a subject of great interest. Numerous online publications have made attempts to estimate his financial worth.

During yesterday's (September 17) stream, the streamer finally reacted to these ongoing speculations.

Darren decided to explore the information that was circulating about his net worth on Google. To his surprise, the first link he stumbled upon suggested that he had a net worth of $12 million. In response to these speculations, he said:

"They think $12 million is my number"

"Not bad buddy" - IShowSpeed reacts to what Google thinks his net worth is

During his recent stream, IShowSpeed decided to delve into the topic of his net worth by searching for information on Google. He discovered that several links indicated his net worth to be approximately $12 million.

However, the streamer acknowledged that this figure might vary depending on his income and other financial factors. Speaking about the news, he said:

"So chat, they think $12 million is my number. So chat, do you wanna count the money that I didn't get yet, but I have it, or, money that I have now? let me know. Because if y'all counting money that I have (due) but didn't get yet..."

(Timestamp: 00:48:42)

However, he did not expand on this any further, only shaking his head while saying:

"Not bad buddy."

His reaction suggested that the $12 million figure might not be entirely inaccurate. However, considering the streamer's diverse portfolio of investments, sponsorships, and streaming agreements that continually contribute to his financial situation, the actual figure could indeed vary significantly.

What is IShowSpeed's net worth?

Although he doesn't have an exclusive YouTube gaming deal, IShowSpeed has entered into a non-exclusive arrangement with Rumble. In partnership with fellow streamer Kai Cenat, the streamer regularly hosts IRL (In Real Life) streams every few weeks.

A quick Google search reveals that the majority of online sources estimate IShowSpeed's net worth to be in the range of $10 to $12 million dollars. However, it's important to note that this figure remains unconfirmed and should be taken as a rough estimate.

Despite his substantial wealth, the streamer can sometimes exhibit a frugal attitude when it comes to spending money. For example, the streamer flipped after discovering that one of Ronaldo's watches was priced at nearly $150K.