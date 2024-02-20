“They’ve communicated more through clips than DMs” - Fans react as Adin Ross seemingly leaks Discord private messages with xQc

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross had a minor "oopsie" moment during his recent stream. Adin accidentally leaked his Discord messages with who appeared to be fellow Kick streamer Felix "xQc." During his stream, he was sharing his screen. However, when closing one of his windows, a Discord tab popped up, revealing the messages with xQc.

While no private or confidential information was leaked, one of the messages (from September 2023) showed Adin purportedly asking for $50K for a day. The message read:

"Hey, don't wanna bug. Can you lend me $50K? You'll have it back ASAP."

Naturally, this was seen as a comedic mishap, and his embarrassed reaction was quickly shared to one of xQc's clip pages on YouTube. A fan reacted by stating:

"They've communicated more through clips than DMs."

Adin Ross and xQc currently stand as two of the most followed streamers on Kick. Additionally, both of them are known for their "gamba" streaming content. During his latest stream, however, Adin may have inadvertently exposed some of their chat exchanges.

The streamer mistakenly screen-shared his Discord log with xQc (the receiver had a profile image of xQc), where he asked him to lend him $50K. Additionally, one of xQc's messages involved slots, which is a type of gambling game on Stake.com.

Realizing what he had just done, Adin Ross froze for a few moments. He said:

"Oh my god, I just (leaked the DMs). Oh my god!"

Fans naturally dug into the leaked messages, leaving no stone unturned, and explored other Discord servers visible in the window. Interestingly, one of the Discord servers caught their attention, bearing the intriguing name "Hitler Loyals." Here are some of their reactions:

Speaking of Adin Ross and xQc, the duo have toyed with the idea of the Canadian streamer shifting to Miami, where Adin streams from. In a recent clip, Adin extended an invitation to Felix to join him in Miami.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that he would build him a room and set it up in his warehouse. This would also open up the opportunity for them to do Kick.com-sponsored events together.