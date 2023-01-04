"This is my attempt to break free": Twitch streamer DNP3 reveals crippling gambling addiction, says he used up investor funds

Twitch streamer and crypto advisor DNP3 recently shared a Twitlonger detailing his crippling addiction to gambling and how he used up his life savings and funds from investors to try to even out his losses from gambling.

The content creator and crypto enthusiast apologized to his supporters, fans, and family whose trust he had broken. Speaking of the guilt and shame he felt regarding the situation, DNP3 said that the confession was his way to "break free" from a life of gambling:

"To all of my friends, family and everyone who believed in me.. I’m so deeply sorry. There aren’t words to describe the level of shame & guilt I feel. I can no longer live in this dark world and this is my attempt to break free."

Calls for DNP3 to step down from crypto projects start gaining ground after the streamer reveals gambling addiction

Gambling has been a contentious topic in the Twitch community over the last few months. The ban on certain gambling practices, which went into effect back in October, was directly responsible for Trainwreckstv's Kick.com emerging as an alternative streaming platform in recent weeks.

That said, the initial pushback by certain streamers and people in the streaming community was also due to a similar revelation by a streamer, ItsSliker, who committed fraud by using money from viewers and friends to fuel his gambling addiction.

DNP3's revelation is not that different since he is associated with various crypto projects such as CluCoin and GoobersNFT. Because of this, he had access to funds from people who invested in some of these projects and illegally used them to gamble. Here's what he had to say in the Twitlonger:

"In addition to my own life savings, I also irresponsibly used investor funds to try and 'get my money back' from the casino which was wrong for so many reasons."

Many of DNP3's supporters have made it clear that his addiction to gambling was not an excuse to commit fraud. One user asked him to step down from crypto projects because he stole from supporters:

Albano 🇦🇱 @_oFAB @DNPthree Why are you gambling with our money? That’s terrible behavior. You should step down from every project until you get the help you need. Wish & praying for the best in your journey. Just feel like you need to step down from projects and focus on yourself. You stole from supporters @DNPthree Why are you gambling with our money? That’s terrible behavior. You should step down from every project until you get the help you need. Wish & praying for the best in your journey. Just feel like you need to step down from projects and focus on yourself. You stole from supporters

Many of his followers were of the same opinion:

Craig B @altbender0x @DNPthree You could of done yourself and the investors a favour by following @gainzy222 for gambling calls. No excuse for this irresponsible loss @DNPthree You could of done yourself and the investors a favour by following @gainzy222 for gambling calls. No excuse for this irresponsible loss

Many wished him the best and hoped that he would make a quick recovery:

Machine Gun Kevin @thefavgrandson



I hope you can find some clarity, dude. Stay in peace with yourself and your family. @DNPthree Oh man... I used to watch all your streams and I really didn't noticed your addiction. I thought it was just fun for you. Really sad to read these words.I hope you can find some clarity, dude. Stay in peace with yourself and your family. @DNPthree Oh man... I used to watch all your streams and I really didn't noticed your addiction. I thought it was just fun for you. Really sad to read these words.I hope you can find some clarity, dude. Stay in peace with yourself and your family.

NeedMoreManas @NeedMoreManas 🫂🤝 @DNPthree Man so sorry to hear that my guy. I've helped other friends though something similar. If you ever need someone always here🫂🤝 @DNPthree Man so sorry to hear that my guy. I've helped other friends though something similar. If you ever need someone always here ❤️🫂🤝

dvrrrk @dvrrrk



Cheering for your healthy and strong recovery out of this crazy spiral. 🤍 @DNPthree That's really sad to read. I used to watch your streams waaaay before all that and I feel bad that you fell off like this. Atleast you admit to it and seek for help and start from somewhere.Cheering for your healthy and strong recovery out of this crazy spiral. 🤍 @DNPthree That's really sad to read. I used to watch your streams waaaay before all that and I feel bad that you fell off like this. Atleast you admit to it and seek for help and start from somewhere.Cheering for your healthy and strong recovery out of this crazy spiral. 🤍

As pointed out by many in the tweet's response thread, the crypto world has a lot of scams and pump-and-dump schemes. Coffeezilla recently released the results of a high-profile investigation into Logan Paul's crypto-game CryptoZoo, leading to a public backlash against Paul.

