"This flu is 1tapping me": xQc is battling flu, reveals it's "worst" one he's ever had

Twitch giant Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently took to Twitter to provide a health update, announcing that he has the flu. This comes a day after he shared a negative Covid test with his followers and revealed that the illness is one of his worst.

Making a gaming joke about being one-tapped by the flu, which translates to getting killed off in one shot, xQc tweeted:

"Update: this flu is 1tapping me. Worst one I’ve ever had."

"Everything that could go wrong, went wrong today": With betting blunder and flu, xQc still had a good day

Felix recently made headlines again after incurring a huge loss betting on the FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France, losing upwards of half a million dollars, according to his own Twitter posts.

It appears the Canadian streamer's bad fortune didn't end with a gambling loss. In a late-night post from yesterday, he revealed that from the moment he ended his stream, he was experiencing pain in his chest and other parts of his body.

"Everything that could of gone wrong, went wrong today. Even after I went offline. Until I got up the stairs and just felt pain in my lungs and pretty much all over my body."

Posting a picture of him taking a coronavirus test that returned negative, xQc revealed that while it wasn't the dreaded Covid-19, the sickness was very painful and was "obliterating" him:

"Test says negative, but whatever sickness I have is obliterating me. Fun times."

Twitter reactions to the streamer's sickness

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the former Overwatch professional's Twitter posts with positive messages and memes, expressing hope that the creator gets well soon. Some even gave him some helpful tips. Here are some of their reactions:

Andy Milonakis @andymilonakis @xQc I don't know if this will put you at ease at all but this flu season is known to be a really harsh version of the flu. Force yourself to drink as many liquids as you can (stating the obvious) but drink an uncomfortable amount of water, and chicken broth. Sleep and liquids #1 @xQc I don't know if this will put you at ease at all but this flu season is known to be a really harsh version of the flu. Force yourself to drink as many liquids as you can (stating the obvious) but drink an uncomfortable amount of water, and chicken broth. Sleep and liquids #1

squidinkidink @squidinkidink @xQc Just had the flu and it was miserable and it has not gone away. Feel better! @xQc Just had the flu and it was miserable and it has not gone away. Feel better!

LinneaFly @Linneafly @xQc SAME i am kinda dying right now.. @xQc SAME i am kinda dying right now..

SxPlante @SxPlante @xQc My gf and i also got a big flu couple week ago and our test was negatif also. My GF had to go to the hospital for her oxygene level and they did an more advance test there and they said she had covid. Home test seem to be inacurate sometime @xQc My gf and i also got a big flu couple week ago and our test was negatif also. My GF had to go to the hospital for her oxygene level and they did an more advance test there and they said she had covid. Home test seem to be inacurate sometime

xQc is one of the most prominent Twitch streamers in the world with over 11 million followers on the platform. Known for being a variety streamer, he was recently awarded the Just Chatting streamer of the year award at the YouTube Streamy Awards.

Until his Twitch ban in October on gambling streams, Lengyel was also a prolific Slots streamer and has caused quite a few controversies with regard to gambling.

xQc @xQc GOOD GAME ALL AROUND. FUN WATCH. -$650K I GUESS... GOOD GAME ALL AROUND. FUN WATCH. -$650K I GUESS... https://t.co/lyMlfdD9ob

He apparently lost a whopping $650,000 betting on the World Cup Finals where he allegedly bet that France would take home the trophy having won the penalty shootouts before. However, it was Messi and Co that lifted Argentina's third trophy.

Did you know EA has predicted the winners of the FIFA World Cup four times in a row now?

