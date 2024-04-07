"This is a game for dads and f**king casual players" - Asmongold unhappy with WoW Classic SoD Phase 3 having the "most difficult raid"

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on the WoW Classic SoD (Season of Discovery) Phase 3 raid, Sunken Temple, which is dubbed the "most difficult raid" in the MMORPG. During a recent livestream, Asmongold reacted to a tweet from Wowhead, stating that Blizzard would most likely be making changes to Sunken Temple so that "average Joes" could progress.

It reads:

"Blizzard Developers have commented that they will likely be making adjustments to Sunken Temple for "the average Joes" as it has still not been fully cleared, making it one of the most difficult raids thus far in WoW Classic."

Asmongold was unhappy with the situation, claiming that WoW Classic is intended for "dads" and "casual players." In response to those who "celebrated" Sunken Temple as a difficult raid to progress, the content creator remarked:

"A lot of people are celebrating this and saying it's a good thing that the raid is so hard. No, it's not. F**king go outside. Classic WoW is not for super-hard PvE f**king sweat-fest. If you want that, go to Retail. You will find something that is way harder than whatever Sunken Temple is."

The Texan continued:

"This is a game for dads and f**king casual players. WoW was successful back in 2004 because it catered to casual players."

"Are we going to talk about the fact this raid is harder than Naxx?" - Asmongold comments on WoW Classic SoD Phase 3's Sunken Temple raid's difficulty level

Asmongold was about 30 minutes into his livestream on April 6, 2024, when he discussed Suken Temple as WoW Classic's "hardest raid." After claiming that Season of Discovery is for "casual players," the Twitch streamer compared the raid to Naxxramas (Classic) by saying:

"It's the average nine-five family dads - that's what Season of Discovery is made for. And also - are we going to talk about the fact this raid is harder than Naxx? Like, what is this?"

The co-founder of One True King's (OTK) attention was drawn to a viewer who stated that they did not "understand the problem" with Sunken Temple's difficulty. They wrote:

"Dude, you're forgetting the original people in 2004 actually struggled to clear bosses, the same as they probably are today. I don't understand the problem."

Timestamp: 00:27:35

According to Asmongold, people struggled to clear raids in the past because they lacked access to information and had "bad computers," and not because raid bosses were difficult.

He elaborated:

"Whenever guilds struggled to kill bosses back in the day, the reasons why that was the case were often times not because of the bosses. It was because people had a lack of information and they had bad computers, and the raids were broken in some cases, with like C'Thun. And then also - there weren't that many people that were playing the game then. Especially at the very beginning. So, that's the real reason."

Asmongold is one of the most popular Twitch streamers, having played World of Warcraft for over 3,469 hours on his primary channel.