WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 release date and start time

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 is coming soon, and with it, there is an assortment of new runes, challenges, and mysteries for players to uncover. As this will be a smaller level cap increase, there are fewer runes to unlock, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be packed with fun experiences. In a recent video, Blizzard developers for the Classic game mode offered new details to be excited about.

A wide assortment of new content is coming to the game on top of what is already available in Phase 2. WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 has a new level cap, a new 20-person raid, new Runes, and new slots to equip them to.

Let’s dive in so you know exactly when to be prepared for new content when it releases on April 4, 2024, at 1 pm PDT.

Release date and time for WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 in all regions

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3’s release date will be April 4, 2024. Players will want to ensure their important addons are up to date, and the client itself, so they’re ready to dive in and level from 41 to 50 on the Classic servers.

This is a global release, so all players worldwide will be able to start playing at the same time, converted for PDT.

Here are all the start times for WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 when April 4, 2024, comes around, depending on what part of the world you’re in:

Los Angeles (PDT): 1pm on April 4, 2024

New York (EDT): 4 pm on April 4, 2024

UK/London (GMT): 9pm on April 4, 2024

Paris (CET): 10 pm on April 4, 2024

Dubai (GST): 1 am on April 5, 2024

Delhi (IST): 2:30 am on April 5, 2024

Seoul (KST): 6 am on April 5, 2024

Tokyo (JST): 6 am on April 4, 2024

Returning players to WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3's release date of April 4, 2024, will have plenty of new runes to uncover, as well as a 20-person raid set in the Temple of Atal’Hakkar (Sunken Temple).

Players can also look forward to Nightmare Incursions, a new type of PVE event that will tie together the story between the Dream Portals and the Sunken Temple raid. Like Season of Discovery Phase 2, there will be plenty of new features and experiences for players to have.

A new 20-person raid awaits WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 3 players

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 featured a new take on Gnomeregan, and Phase 2 will bring to life a 20-person raid in the infamous Temple of Atal’Hakkar - better known as Sunken Temple. Eight bosses await, alongside new items, new gear drops, and much more.

The raid has been redesigned, according to Blizzard, to bring to life the story that exists between the Trolls and Dragons in the Swamp of Sorrows region. It’s an incredibly popular dungeon and will be the final encounter of this phase of WoW Classic content.

