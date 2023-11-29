7 best addons to use in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery (SoD) starts soon, so it’s time to prepare all the addons you’ll need. Several of these may not be perfect in time for the opening of the new servers, but they will no doubt receive updates from the modding community. This is to make sure the SoD experience will be as painless as possible, giving players access to tons of information.

This does not include any addons specifically for Season of Discovery - unfortunately, we have not found any specifically for the WoW Classic server just yet. As those get created, we’ll add and update this accordingly so you know exactly what you need to get started.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What addons to get for WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Questie

A quest guide is so important to WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. Whether you use this or RestedXP guides, a quest addon is key to getting through content as quickly as possible.

Questie is my go-to in most situations. It allows you to easily track your quests, and filter through a huge number of settings. You can auto-accept, auto-complete quests, and so much more.

2) DeadlyBossMods (DBM)

DeadlyBossMods will no doubt see a WoW Classic: Season of Discovery update at least a week or so into the server launch. At level 25, there will be a new raid at Blackfathom Deeps, so players need access to the various attacks before the mod can be updated. It may already be updated for the servers, however.

DBM is a must-have for anyone who wishes to raid. It shows a clear warning of upcoming attacks in dungeons and raids, so you’re always going to be ready to move and not cause a frustrating wipe.

3) Bagnon

If you like cohesion and a sorted inventory, Bagnon's the way to go (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Seeing all of your bags in one place is such a nice feature - however, WoW Classic Season of Discovery lacks this. You have to play on the retail servers to see them all clumped together in one place. You can also use it to sort, search, and, in general, make finding important items as easy as possible. This one’s a no-brainer.

4) Bartender

However you want your UI to be set up, Bartender's here to make it a reality (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While retail World of Warcraft: Dragonflight may feature some fun new UI adjustments, these do not exist in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. If you want that, you need to use addons like Bartender.

Simply hitting /bar will get you started and let you adjust your UI in whatever way you see fit. I keep mine pretty simple and spartan, but not everyone agrees with that design.

5) Details!

If you plan on raiding and want to see how you stack up against other WoW Classic: Season of Discovery players, Details! is the addon you need.

Not everyone wants to see a DPS meter, and I can understand why. Nothing’s worse than seeing that you’ve fallen behind the rest of your guild. However, armed with this knowledge, you can see where you have room for improvement.

6) WeakAuras

There's a WeakAura for any given situation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There’s a WeakAura for everything in World of Warcraft, much like there is in retail. For anything that requires a timer, you can use WeakAura to make sure you’re always in the know. This goes for World Events, quests, bosses, raids, and more. It’s such a flexible, malleable addon to do whatever you need it for.

7) What’s Training?

On Retail servers, Warcraft players don’t even have to visit class trainers anymore. They’re an antiquated, out-of-date idea. That’s why they’re perfect for WoW Classic. However, you may not know where to find particular spells or class trainers.

That’s what makes this simple but useful addon so key for the early hours of the upcoming new World of Warcraft servers. It can be incredibly expensive to train your skills in WoW, and some may not even be worth it. That makes What's Training? an integral addon to pick up.

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery launches on November 30, 2023. It brings tons of new features, challenges, and ways to play World of Warcraft. This season of content will last at least a year on separate, specified servers.