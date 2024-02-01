All confirmed updates for WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 is going to be huge, with much to be excited about. It will offer new Runes to uncover, challenges to overcome, and fantastic items to find and craft. While datamining has already begun on this upcoming latest content coming to World of Warcraft, this article will focus only on content that is 100% confirmed as arriving in the game.

Anything mentioned here was revealed by Blizzard in an official capacity. However, there isn’t much time to wait — WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 launches in early February. When it comes out, fans around the world will be eagerly searching everywhere to uncover secrets and Runes. With that in mind, here’s what you can expect in Phase 2.

Confirmed updates coming in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2

1) Level cap increase and new raid

Beware Gnomeregan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Phase 1 of WoW Classic SoD had a level cap of 25. It was relatively easy to reach. In WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2, players will have a level 40 cap to reach. This means they will get to equip new armor types, such as mail and plates, depending on the class.

This also suggests that it’s time to start saving up gold because a horse will be on the horizon. That is, unless you’re a Paladin or a Warlock, then you can get one that isn't expensive. Another useful feature is that Phase 2 will offer a 50% exp increase from 1 to 25, so you can catch up quickly.

When you hit the level cap of 40, you'll have a new raid to tackle as well. Instead of Blackfathom Deeps, another familiar dungeon will await players: Gnomeregan. This will be a 10-player, six-boss raid on the 2024 Classic roadmap.

2) New Runes and new Skill Books for QoL changes

Paladin Runes revealed during WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 preview (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As part of a WoW Classic SoD Phase 2 preview, Blizzard Entertainment teased a few of the new Runes coming to the game. Others would gon on datamine a full list of what is to come, those count as spoilers and aren’t 100% confirmed by the developers as of this writing.

In addition, Quality of Life changes are coming in the form of Skill Books. Each class will have a few of these that will drop in dungeons. Each book adjusts the facet of a particular class. The abilities of these additions aren’t confirmed, but many hope to see longer Paladin Blessings among the Skill Book unlocks in the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 update.

3) New PVP event in Stranglethorn Vale

Who knows what awaits under the Blood Moon? (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Blood Moon is going to be the name and theme of the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 PVP event. Taking place in Stranglethorn Vale, it’s going to be a change of pace from the previous inclusion of this type. It will feature mounts, and instead of focusing on specific PVP objectives, it’s all about the PVP part.

Players will be slaughtering each other for a half hour in this WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 event. It will be triggered every three hours. Thankfully, participation isn't mandatory, and Blizzard has actively discouraged raid groups this time around — the event punishes such parties, but it’s unknown how.

4) Profession level increase and new equipment

Expect new equipment from bosses, and from crafting (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to the Void-Touched Armaments that came in Phase 1, the upcoming update will see a new quest chain that leads to amazing new items in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2. While there isn’t much confirmed in this regard, we do know of at least one new potion that will buff players in addition to healing them.

Quite a few patterns have been regarding upcoming equipment have been datamined, courtesy of Wowhead, though. While none of those are confirmed, players will have plenty of new equipment to work towards as they hit that level 40 level cap.

5) Official ban on GDPK runs

Perhaps the biggest change in WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 isn't an addition to the game itself. It’s a ban on what are known as GDKP Runs. Gold Dragon Kill Points are a type of run where players can use gold to bid on powerful raid gear. Typically, loot is handed out on a roll or by bidding with Dragon Kill Points, which are gained and managed by guild leaders.

Raid attendance, defeating bosses, and things of that nature tend to govern DKP gains. This isn’t something within World of Warcraft, however. That said, some guilds sell raid runs in exchange for gold or let players come and bid on items. This is against the nature of Season of Discovery.

As such, Blizzard will be banning these on all WoW Classic Season of Discovery severs when they open on February 8, 2024.

