All WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes revealed so far

It’s time to look at the new WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes! While we only know a few of them, there’s so much to be excited about. There’s so much on the way, including abilities that players have been hoping would show up, alongside fan favorites from more modern expansions of World of Warcraft. Unfortunately, we also don’t know where these will be, so keep an eye on our class articles - we’ll update those as information becomes available.

Blizzard Entertainment has given information on WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes for each class and what they do. This is just a brief teaser of what we can expect - it is likely that each class will once again receive 10 Runes to play around with and make builds for.

Disclaimer: This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes revealed for all classes

In addition to simply being new abilities, the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes also introduces new slots to put these powers on. We know for certain that the Belt and Boots slots will all have Runes for them - though we do not know if a third slot will be added.

While we know there will be new Runes, events, and experiences, thanks to the 2024 Classic Roadmap, information is still quite sparse. However, each class has had two of its new abilities revealed, which we’ll highlight below.

1) Druids

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Druid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Druids receive two incredible WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes. Eclipse is an established power that enhances your already-potent Wrath spell, and Tiger’s Fury grants more damage and energy but comes at a cost:

Enchant Belt: Eclipse Rune

“Starfire increases the critical strike chance of your next two Wraths by 30%, and Wrath increases the critical strike chance of your next Starfire by 30%, both effects stacking up to 4 charges. Both spells also gain 70% chance at all times to not lose casting time when you take damage.”

Enchant Boots: King of the Jungle Rune

“Tiger’s Fury now increases all physical damage you deal by 15% instead of by a flat value, and instantly grants you 60 Energy. It is no longer on the global cooldown, but it now has its own 30 sec cooldown.”

2) Paladins

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Paladin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Sheath of Light should prove to be a powerful Holy Paladin ability among the many WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes. Increasing the amount they heal on critical heals could make them climb the ranks of the healing tier list.

Enchant belt: Sheath of Light Rune

“Dealing damage with your melee weapon increases your spell power by an amount equal to 30% of your attack power for 1 min. In addition, your critical healing spells heal the target for 60% of the healed amount over 12 sec.”

Enchant boots: Guarded by the Light Rune

“Each time you hit a target with your melee weapon, you gain 5% of your maximum mana per 3 sec for 15 sec, but the amount healed by your Flash of Light, Holy Light, and Holy Shock spells is reduced by 50% during this mana regeneration.”

3) Hunters

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Hunter (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players who badly wanted to make Melee Hunter work can rejoice as Melee Specialist Rune could go a long way in making that build far more viable. There’s also some love for traps, in that players can launch them a distance away and do so while in combat.

Enchant belt: Melee Specialist Rune

“Raptor Strike cooldown reduced to 3 sec and is now instant, Mongoose Bite cooldown removed, and Raptor STrike has a 30% chance on each attack to not trigger its cooldown.”

Enchant boots: Trap Launcher Rune

“Your traps can now be placed at any location within 40 yards, and can be placed while you are in combat. Additionally, your Fire-based and Frost-based traps now have separate shared cooldowns.”

4) Warriors

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Warrior (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Though it may not seem like a lot, 10 seconds of increased health can be the difference between surviving a powerful attack in a raid and complete defeat. Both revealed Warrior abilities for the WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes look promising.

Enchant boots: Rallying Cry Rune

“Let loose a rallying cry, granting all party and raid members within 40 yards 15% increased maximum health for 10 sec.”

Enchant belt: Blood Surge Rune

“Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind have a 30% chance to make your next Slam within 15 sec instant and cost no Rage.”

5) Rogues

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes might have made Rogues far more frustrating in PVP, thanks to Master of Subtlety. That extra 10% damage out of Stealth could be deadly.

Enchant belt: Shuriken Toss Rune

“Throw a shuriken at your enemy dealing damage equal to 25% of your Attack Power, and also strike up to 4 additional nearby targets. Awards 1 combo point.”

Enchant boots: Master of Subtlety Rune

“Attacks made while stealthed and for 6 seconds after breaking stealth cause an additional 10% damage.”

6) Priests

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Priest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes for Priests is no laughing matter. Pain Suppression is an incredibly popular Priest ability, and so is Mind Spike. Whether on the utility or damage end of the spectrum, there’s lots to be excited for.

Enchant belt: Mind Spike Rune

“Blasts the target for 108 to 126 Shadowfrost damage, and increases the critical strike chance of your next Mind Blast on the target by 30%, stacking up to 3 times.”

Enchant boots: Pain Suppression Rune

“Instantly reduces all damage taken by a friendly target by 40% and increases resistance to Dispel mechanics by 65% for 8 sec.”

7) Warlocks

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Warlock (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps the most popular class of the Classic era so far, Warlock powers for WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 promise to be exceptional. In particular, Dance of the Wicked could be an incredible Warlock tank ability.

Enchant belt: Invocation Rune

“Refreshing Corruption, Immolate, Curse of Agony, or Siphon Life when it has less than 6 seconds duration remaining will cause you to deal instant damage to the target equal to one period of that spell’s periodic damage.”

Enchant boots: Dance of the Wicked Rune

“You and your demon pet gain dodge chance equal to your spell critical strike chance each time you deal a critical strike to an enemy, and also both regain 2% of maximum mana.”

8) Mages

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Mage (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

One thing that held Mages back was a lack of useful healing abilities. WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes will hopefully fix that. We’ll have to wait to see how Chronostatic Preservation works in practice, but it looks interesting.

Enchant belt: Missile Barrage Rune

“Gives your Arcane Blast a 40% chance, and your Fireball and Frostbolt a 20% chance to reduce the channeled duration of your next Arcane Missiles spell by 50%, reduce the mana cost by 100%, and missiles will fire every 0.5 secs.”

Enchant boots: Chronostatic Preservation Rune

“Fuses Arcane, Fire, and Frost magic to freeze chronomantic energy in to a stored state for later use. You can hold this energy for up to 15 sec before it combusts and expires. When unleashed, heals a friendly target for 665 to 998. This spell is considered Arcane, Fire, and Frost for interactions with other spells, talents, and effects.”

9) Shamans

WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes - Shaman (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Shamans are the only class to receive three updates to their WoW Classic Season of Discovery Phase 2 Runes, one of them being a Chest slot: Two-Handed Mastery. This is something Shaman players definitely waited on.

Enchant belt: Maelstrom Weapon Rune

“When you deal damage with a melee attack, you have a chance to reduce the cast time of your next Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, Lesser Healing Wave, Healing Wave, Chain Heal, or Lava Burst spell by 20%. Stacks up to 5 times. Lasts 30 sec.”

Enchant boots: Spirit of the Alpha Rune

“Infuses the target with the spirit of an alpha wolf, increasing all threat generated by the target by 45% for 30 min. Limit 1 target."

Enchant chest: Two-Handed Mastery Rune

“Each time you strike an enemy with a two-handed weapon, you gain 30% attack speed with two-handed weapons for 10 sec.”

Check out our WoW Rune guides for specific classes:

Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery || Mage || Priest || Paladin || Rogue || Warlock || Warrior || Shaman || Hunter