What to expect from WoW Classic in 2024: Season of Discovery updates, Self Found Mode, Cataclysm, and more

Here’s what you can expect from WoW Classic in 2024: A ton of updates! 2024 will be a huge year for World of Warcraft’s optional game modes. While not all of these changes will thrill everyone, it will still be an exciting year all around. Here, I will cover all the major updates for the Classic-era servers as they are announced. So far, we know quite a bit - Season of Discovery phases, an update to the Hardcore servers, and so much for the other servers.

We’ll see the end of Wrath of the Lich King Classic and the beginning of the next era: Cataclysm Classic. If you want to know what to expect from WoW Classic in 2024, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. There’s plenty to be thrilled about in the coming year, courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment.

WoW Classic in 2024 to receive several Season of Discovery updates

Right now, little is known about WoW Classic: Season of Discovery’s updates. We know roughly when they will take place, thanks to the roadmap. We know that there will be new Runes and new content will be going around. While there are no confirmed dates yet, we’ll update this when there are. Here’s what you can expect right now:

Phase 2: Early 2024 - before Spring

Early 2024 - before Spring Phase 3: Spring 2024

Spring 2024 Phase 4: Mid-summer 2024

Mid-summer 2024 Phase 5: Mid-Autumn 2024

Right now, the only phase we know much about is the upcoming one: Phase 2. Here’s what to expect from WoW Classic in 2024 as it pertains to that mode: We will see the level 40 level cap hit, and the next raid will be Gnomeregan - a popular dungeon that is the former home of the Gnomes. Of course, each update will feature new Runes, secrets, and fun ways to play.

Phase 3 will change things to a level 50 cap and an unnamed raid. My personal speculation is Sunken Temple. Then, towards the end of Autumn, WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will receive some end-game content updates. Nothing is known about that as of yet.

WoW Classic in 2024 will drop the final raid content for Lich King Classic

January 11, 2024, will see the final major content drop for Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Ruby Sanctum, the final raid from that expansion, will be released onto the WoW Classic servers. Located in the Dragonblight area, players will go through a series of mini-bosses before tackling Halion at the end. Here are all the bosses that appear here:

Baltharus the Warborn

General Zarithrian

Saviana Ragefire

Halion

After this, it’s unknown if further balance patches will go out, but this is the last major content drop until Cataclysm Classic drops later this year.

WoW Classic in 2024 to receive major Hardcore update: Self Found Mode

The Solo Self Found ruleset kicked off on the WoW Classic Hardcore servers in 2023. Fans wanted to see a legit version, and they will get it. Confirmed during Blizzcon 2023, fans will see a Self Found ruleset come to the Hardcore servers in 2024.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a confirmed date for when this will appear. We do know, thanks to Holly Longdale, that it will appear in a February 2024 update. The roadmap showed Winter/Spring, but Holly Longdale, Executive Producer of World of Warcraft said February in a Blue Post.

Essentially, this mode forces players to rely on their own skill instead of others assisting them. No trading, auction house - the only equipment and money they can use is what they earn and find in the world.

WoW Classic in 2024 to begin Cataclysm Classic

1) Cataclysm Beta to begin in early 2024

The date of the Cataclysm Beta is unknown, but we do know that you can sign up for it right now. The likely timeframe, according to the 2024 roadmap, is early 2024 - between Winter and Spring. Since Self Found mode is in February, it’s likely we’ll see the Cataclysm beta around late January or early February.

2) Cataclysm Classic launches in Summer 2024

Cataclysm Classic is the next phase of the WoW Classic servers. Launching in Summer 2024, this phase will give players a fresh start at all the content leading up to the battle with Deathwing. However, the roadmap shows something interesting: there are only 2 Heroic Dungeons instead of the full suite the original release dropped with.

However, Darkmoon Island, PVP Battlegrounds, four raids, and seven dungeons will come along due to this update. There will be tons of content to go through alongside the new races of Goblins and Worgen.

3) Cataclysm Events to drop in Autumn 2024

Autumn 2024 will see the first two major Cataclysm events hit the servers. The first will be 4.1.0’s Rise of the Zandalari. This was centered around Zul’Aman and Zul’Gurub’s forces rebuilding, and players will be heading to both places. Zul’Aman and Zul’Gurub were redesigned, and players can return to them as Heroic-only dungeons.

Afterward, there will be the WoW Classic debut of Rage of the Firelands and patch 4.2.0 of Cataclysm. This will lead to players being able to craft Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest, as they explore the intense Firelands raid.

There’s so much more to come on the Classic-era servers of World of Warcraft. As future updates and more details are revealed, we’ll update this so you’re armed with all the necessary information.