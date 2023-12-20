WoW Classic Cataclysm: How to sign up for the beta test

With WoW Classic Cataclysm coming in 2024, Blizzard has officially opened up beta signups. However, it appears that the system for signing up/opting in for content like this has changed in the past few years, so we’ll show the exact process. This method doesn’t guarantee you a spot, but whether you want to make content or give feedback to the development team, this is how you go about doing it.

WoW Classic Cataclysm doesn't have a release date yet either, but we'll also tell you what we know about the game's release window. If you want to help beta test the Cataclysm servers, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to sign up for the WoW Classic Cataclysm beta test

Expand Tweet

In earlier days, players just needed to go into their Battle.net settings to opt into all future tests, betas, and other preview sessions. However, in more recent days, content like Dragonflight and WoW Classic Cataclysm’s beta have a different way of taking part, wherein you’ll need to go to a separate website to sign up.

The website opened on December 19, 2023, and anyone who registers has a chance to receive an important email from Blizzard: Access to WoW Classic Cataclysm’s beta test servers.

Head to this website

Sign in at the top right of the screen

Click the “Beta Opt-In” button

Unfortunately, no release date has been given for the beta test yet, but the 2024 roadmap does give us some clues. Between Phase 2 of Season of Discovery and the arrival of Self-Found mode for Hardcore, players can expect the WoW Classic Cataclysm beta to begin.

Considering the Self Found mode is scheduled to drop in February, we have a good idea of when we can expect testing to begin. Between January and February 2024 is the most likely period for this to begin.

Then, according to the roadmap of 2024 in WoW Classic, the Cataclysm update is scheduled for summer 2024, with the Cataclysm pre-patch event happening around late Spring.

If you’ve signed up on your Battle.net account, there’s nothing left to do but wait. Keep an eye out for your inbox, as that’s where Blizzard will confirm that you are taking part in the beta test phase for Cataclysm.

What does Cataclysm bring to the WoW Classic servers?

WoW Classic is about to get two more races (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cataclysm heralds the arrival of the former Deathwing, formerly Neltharion. It also added the Goblin (Horde) and Worgen (Alliance) races and a completely overhauled Azeroth experience. Every area had a new story and updated graphics, which hadn’t been seen in the game until that point.

Players will also have an improved leveling experience—it will be a smoother, easier climb to the level cap. Dungeon Group Finder will make it easier to find friends who want to do content. Finally, account-wide content comes to the Classic servers, from mounts, pets, and, best of all, transmogs.

WoW Classic Cataclysm kicks off later in 2024. For a look at what else is coming to the retail servers, we’ve got the complete roadmap laid out here.