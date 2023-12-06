WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to unlock powerful new Void-touched Armaments

WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s first phase features some powerful new patterns: Void-touched Armaments. There are four of these with incredible new powers, and they are upgrades to previously craftable rares. There is one for Tailoring, two for Leatherworking, and one for Blacksmithing. As Engineering is arguably the most powerful and most useful profession on the Classic-era servers, this is a good way to get players to use other professions and reward them with new patterns.

That said, completing this series of tasks will give players only one item, which will let them craft one of these Void-touched Armaments. For the time being, players will simply have to choose if they, for some reason, have two of these professions, but that is unlikely to occur in the case of the average player.

What are the Void-touched Armaments in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In order to unlock Void-touched Armaments in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, you need to have two items: One of the below Rare items, and an Elixir of Coalesced Regret. You also must have 100 in the profession for which you’re looking to create an item.

Original item

Spidersilk Boots (Tailoring)

Toughened Leather Gloves (spellcaster version) (Leatherworking)

Toughened Leather Gloves (melee version) (Leatherworking)

Shining Silver Breastplate (Blacksmithing)

When you complete the objectives below, you can create Void-touched Armaments in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. These pieces of gear are incredible for spellcasters and tanks alike and are worth pursuing. We’ll reveal the abilities of this new equipment below as well.

Upgraded item's special abilities

Extraplanar Spidersilk Boots: 6s of 30% reduced damage taken and dealt, as well as temporary threat reduction (10m cooldown)

Toughened Leather Gloves (spellcaster): 10s of 10% increased spell damage and increased threat.

Toughened Leather Gloves (melee): 10s 10% increased attack speed and increased threat.

Shifting Silver Breastplate: 25% of applying a curse to attackers. This increases all damage taken for 15s. (25% proc chance)

How to unlock the Void-touched Armament patterns

It all begins at this corpse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Before you go on this journey for WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Void-touched Armaments, it’s recommended to already have the Elixir of Coalesced Regret handy. It requires 90 Alchemy and the following ingredients:

Stranglekelp x5

Leaded Vial

Grave Moss x5

Soul Dust

The first step is to find the Dead Twilight Cultist in Ashenvale. He’s found at coordinates (17, 26), and you need to use the Elixir before interacting with it. Do not bother to talk to him until you have 100 in your chosen profession. Otherwise, he’ll give you dialogue that says you aren’t ready, and you’ll have to get another elixir. So, before starting the path for Void-touched Armaments in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, do those first.

The turtle boss features a huge but familiar corpse (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When successful, the corpse will instruct you via a series of riddles and hints. The first one takes you to Old Serra’kis, within Blackfathom Deeps. It was a boss in the original version of the dungeon. Instead, interact with the corpse near where the turtle boss was to gain Handful of Shifting Scales.

You’ll then need to head to Ratchett for help in creating the Void-touched Armaments in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Go to the inn and speak to N’ora Anyheart. If you have the following items, she’ll create the Shifting Scale Talisman for you:

Handful of Shifting Scales

40 Strange Dust

5 Greater Magic Essence

2 Small Glimmering Shard

5 gold

Now, you have something that will protect you from the Crushing Darkness. Return to Blackfathom Deeps and go to the Kelris Sanctum at the end. Originally, you went underwater here to summon Old Kelris. Instead, equip the new Talisman, and swim down and grab The Box.

Next, travel to Hillsbrad Foothills in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. The next step of creating the Void-touched Armaments requires finding a powerful light source. Go to coordinates (89, 74) and use the pillar of light you find to destroy The Box. This rewards you with a Shard of the Void.

A mysterious, Shadowy Figure will spawn next to go. Go through the dialogue with him until you have a choice. Pick “Fine, show me. If only to stop your prattling,” and he’ll teach you the recipes. If you pick the wrong option, you cannot learn the Void-touched Armament recipes, so be careful.

Don't click wrong - you only get one shot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you’ve done this, you can take your Rare item and upgrade it to the new, more powerful option. It does require you to have access to Blackfathom Deeps. Thankfully, this quest doesn’t require any boss fights in the raid, so you can do it in a completely empty raid lockout.

There are other interesting secrets in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, such as the powerful Warlock Rune Metamorphosis, which has recently been made easier to unlock.