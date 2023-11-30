WoW Classic Season of Discovery guide: Best professions to make gold with

With the WoW Classic: Season of Discovery launch today, players will be rushing to the servers to play new class combinations and get ready for the fresh Blackfathom Deeps raid. All professions in World of Warcraft serve one purpose or another. If you’re simply in it to make gold in the long run, you have slimmer options. Sure, Blacksmithing will allow you to create amazing gear for yourself, but what about affording a mount?

Some of these are investments for the future and will hinge on you doing the work to have the appropriate patterns in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. All professions take work and dedication, but at least these will garner you plenty of money. My thoughts come from spending hours on the Classic-era servers - particularly Hardcore.

If I see something else that makes a bunch of money on the new seasonal servers, I will update this accordingly.

Which professions will make players the most money in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery?

1) Tailoring

Like Blacksmithing, Tailoring in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is for making fantastic gear for clothes (Mages, Priests, Warlocks). However, money doesn’t grow on trees on the Classic-era servers.

Players have to work a little harder for money - and bag space. Not having money to buy bags is one of the things that slows down all players.

This is where Tailoring really shines as you make whatever is the newest, best bag. Since you have access to crafting them yourself, using the current cloth, you don’t really have to spend much money. You can then flood the auction house with them and rake in easy profits.

2) Enchanting

Enchantment in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery probably won’t pay big dividends until you hit each level cap. This is except for wands, as spellcasters need them desperately for easy DPS on the Classic servers. It is always better to take the time to craft the new wands and sell them.

You need the current, most viable enchantments and the ability to cast them. What slows down enchantment in World of Warcraft is the same here: you need a steady flood of green items to disenchant. Since you can run dungeons in SoD, it will be a bit easier.

Also, keep an eye out for people selling useless greens at dirt-cheap prices. Raiders will want solid enchants. Make sure to take the time to advertise and idle in capital cities to try and find people in need.

3) Alchemy+Herbalism

Herbalism will be hard to level when the servers first open, as everyone will be after every single plant they can find. Some of these people are just doing it to farm gold. Pairing Alchemy and Herbalism will pay off big when players start getting level-capped or even before that.

It’s never a bad idea to have a stock of Health and Mana potions lying around, just in case of emergencies. While it’s not a permadeath server like Classic Hardcore, you want to avoid dying as often as possible.

Alongside food buffs from Cooking, WoW Classic: Season of Discovery players will need stat-boosting Elixirs. These come from Alchemists, whether in person or at the auction house, and they won’t go cheap either. It’s a solid way to make money by selling, though we’ll have to see how Elixirs are made in the early days of the seasonal content.

4) Cooking

There are people in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery who don’t put enough effort into digital cooking. However, stat-boosting foods are incredibly important, and if you are someone who wants to dive into Blackfathom Deeps, you will need them.

This means either spending money on the best foods or taking the time to farm them up and cook them myself. It can be a solid way to earn gold in the game by selling, but only time will tell how badly people gather resources.

World of Warcraft’s Season of Discovery begins today, November 30, 2023. With an assortment of new class and role combos, raids, and features, there’s a lot to be excited about when the servers open up.